  • July 21, 2020

COLLEGE SWIMMING: Graham named new coach at UTPB

Posted: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 6:48 pm

UTPB announced the hiring Tuesday of Betsy Graham as the new head men’s and women’s swimming coach and University Director of Aquatics.

Graham had been the head swimming coach for Arena Club Aquatics in Bel Aire, Maryland, where she coached 15 swimmers to Sectionals, five to Futures, two made Junior National cuts and two Academic All-Americans.

In 30 years of coaching, Graham has tutored a Paralympian medalist, a U.S. national team member, five all-Americans and had a team hold the title of highest GPA in the NCAA.

Before her stint at Arena Club Aquatics, Graham was head coach at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, from 2001 to 2015. She started as the women’s head coach before starting the men’s program in 2006.

Graham began her coaching career in 1988 as an assistant at Northern Michigan. Other college stops include Ferris State and Arkansas. She previously coached in Texas for Aqua-Tex Swim Team in Houston.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 6:48 pm.

