COLLEGE SOCCER: Falcons add four transfers to roster

The UPTB men’s soccer team has added four transfer players the school announced Tuesday.
Rodrigo Rogatto and Gustavo Barroso joined the program from Indian Hills Community College, having helped the school to the NJCAA Region XI semifinals the past two seasons.
Pablo Oloriz and Tim Payne come to the Falcons after playing at Young Harris College, which advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament the past two seasons.
