  • February 7, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB falls victim to Oklahoma Baptist's late rally

Linescore

Oklahoma Baptist 11, UTPB 3

OBU............... 000  102     8   —   11    13     0

UTPB.............. 030  000     0   —     3      8     3

Katie Long, Aspen Younce (2) and Katelyn Marsh. Marissa Salinas, Azul  Munoz (7) and Nayeli Diaz. W — Younce (1-2). L — Salinas (0-3). 2B — Oklahoma Baptist: Kylie Kawamura, Emily Smith, Makaylah Hunt, Marsh. UTPB: Alicia Marion. HR — Oklahoma Baptist: Smith. UTPB: Choco Munoz.

Records — Oklahoma Baptist 1-5, UTPB 2-3.

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 9:04 pm

LUBBOCK The seventh inning proved to be the difference for the UTPB softball team as the Falcons fell 11-3 to Oklahoma Baptist Friday at Plains Capital Park as part of the Lubbock Christian Invitational.

The Falcons (2-3 overall) scored all three runs in the bottom of the second inning with a Choco Munoz home run and a two-run double by Jessica Gonzales.

The Bison (1-5) scored one run in the third and two in the fifth inning before scoring eight in the seventh inning to pull away for the win.

Emily Smith finished 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs to lead Oklahoma Baptist.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

