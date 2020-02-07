utpb logo transparent
- Linescore
-
Oklahoma Baptist 11, UTPB 3
OBU............... 000 102 8 — 11 13 0
UTPB.............. 030 000 0 — 3 8 3
Katie Long, Aspen Younce (2) and Katelyn Marsh. Marissa Salinas, Azul Munoz (7) and Nayeli Diaz. W — Younce (1-2). L — Salinas (0-3). 2B — Oklahoma Baptist: Kylie Kawamura, Emily Smith, Makaylah Hunt, Marsh. UTPB: Alicia Marion. HR — Oklahoma Baptist: Smith. UTPB: Choco Munoz.
Records — Oklahoma Baptist 1-5, UTPB 2-3.
Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 9:04 pm
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB falls victim to Oklahoma Baptist's late rally
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
LUBBOCK The seventh inning proved to be the difference for the UTPB softball team as the Falcons fell 11-3 to Oklahoma Baptist Friday at Plains Capital Park as part of the Lubbock Christian Invitational.
The Falcons (2-3 overall) scored all three runs in the bottom of the second inning with a Choco Munoz home run and a two-run double by Jessica Gonzales.
The Bison (1-5) scored one run in the third and two in the fifth inning before scoring eight in the seventh inning to pull away for the win.
Emily Smith finished 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs to lead Oklahoma Baptist.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Utpb
on
Friday, February 7, 2020 9:04 pm.
| Tags:
Utpb Falcons,
Choco Munoz,
Jessica Gonzales