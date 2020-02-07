COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB falls victim to Oklahoma Baptist's late rally

LUBBOCK The seventh inning proved to be the difference for the UTPB softball team as the Falcons fell 11-3 to Oklahoma Baptist Friday at Plains Capital Park as part of the Lubbock Christian Invitational.

The Falcons (2-3 overall) scored all three runs in the bottom of the second inning with a Choco Munoz home run and a two-run double by Jessica Gonzales.

The Bison (1-5) scored one run in the third and two in the fifth inning before scoring eight in the seventh inning to pull away for the win.

Emily Smith finished 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs to lead Oklahoma Baptist.