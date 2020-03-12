  • March 12, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Cousins throws UTPB's first perfect game - Odessa American: Utpb

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Cousins throws UTPB's first perfect game

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
UTPB 9-10, USW 3-0

GAME 1

UTPB.............. 200  122     2   —     9    15     3

Southwest...... 001  002     0   —     3    10     2

Azul Munoz, Marissa Salinas (6) and Nayeli Diaz, Sydney Bishop (6). Lauren Paredes and Monika Madrid. W — Munoz. L — Paredes. 2B — UTPB: Valerie Gonzalez, Leslie Martinez, Alice Marion, Abrie Castillo; USW: Michaela Trevino. 3B — UTPB: Lani Graft. HR — UTPB: Aracely Araiza.

———

GAME 2 (5 INNINGS)

UTPB....................   010   45   —   10    11     0

Southwest............   000   00   —     0      0     5

Abby Cousins and Choco Munoz, Sydney Bishop (5). Katie Otto, Lauren Paredes (4) and Destiny Villegas. W — Cousins. L — Otto. 2B — UTPB: Alice Marion, April Arellano. 3B — UTPB: Ashlynn Bradley.

Records — UTPB 15-15, University of the Southwest 2-20.

Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:50 pm

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Cousins throws UTPB's first perfect game OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

HOBBS, N.M. UTPB’s Abby Cousins fired a five-inning perfect game, the first in program history, as the Falcons swept a nonconference softball doubleheader against University of the Southwest on Wednesday at Baker Field.

The Falcons (15-15) won the opener 9-3 before Cousins retired all 15 batters she faced in the nightcap, a 10-0 victory. Cousins threw just 45 pitches, recording nine outs on fly balls and four on ground balls. She had no strikeouts

UTPB shut out the Lady Mustangs (2-20) for the third time in four meetings.

Alice Marion, who was 3 for 4 with a double, and April Arellano, who had a double and a sacrifice, each drove in three runs to lead the UTPB offense. Savanah Medina went 3 for 3 and Ashlynn Bradley was 2 for 3 with a triple.

The Falcons scored four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth.

In the first game, Bradley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Aracely Araiza was 2 for 4 with a home run.

Azul Munoz pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs on eight hits. She struck out one.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:50 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
66°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: SSW at 6mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 83°/Low 60°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 74°/Low 58°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 72°/Low 55°
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]