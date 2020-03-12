COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Cousins throws UTPB's first perfect game

HOBBS, N.M. UTPB’s Abby Cousins fired a five-inning perfect game, the first in program history, as the Falcons swept a nonconference softball doubleheader against University of the Southwest on Wednesday at Baker Field.

The Falcons (15-15) won the opener 9-3 before Cousins retired all 15 batters she faced in the nightcap, a 10-0 victory. Cousins threw just 45 pitches, recording nine outs on fly balls and four on ground balls. She had no strikeouts

UTPB shut out the Lady Mustangs (2-20) for the third time in four meetings.

Alice Marion, who was 3 for 4 with a double, and April Arellano, who had a double and a sacrifice, each drove in three runs to lead the UTPB offense. Savanah Medina went 3 for 3 and Ashlynn Bradley was 2 for 3 with a triple.

The Falcons scored four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth.

In the first game, Bradley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Aracely Araiza was 2 for 4 with a home run.

Azul Munoz pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs on eight hits. She struck out one.