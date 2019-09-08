  • September 8, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB opens season with rout - Odessa American: Utpb

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB opens season with rout

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 7, 2019 11:16 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB opens season with rout By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

It was the perfect start for the UTPB football team and things just got better from there.

Scoring on their second play from scrimmage, the Falcons produced in all facets of the game en route to a 60-7 victory against Wayland Baptist in the season opener Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

The 60-point outburst set a single-game record, eclipsing the 49-point effort against Arizona Christian in the Falcons’ second game in program history in 2016.

“A lot of young guys got reps,” UTPB coach Justin Carrigan said. “We ran a stable of backs, I think we used four running backs tonight.

“For the first game, there was a lot of good.”

UTPB (1-0) had seven different players find the end zone and watched as kicker Hayden Decossas kicked a 29-yard field goal that proved to be the winning score.

Running back Gabe Nelson came on in the second half and scored twice, on runs of 7 and 45 yards, while running back Marquis Simmons scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Wide receivers Kobe Robinson, Kyle McBride and Rocky Barnes all caught touchdown passes, Kadarryus Hartfield and Clifton Holmes returned interceptions for touchdowns and Logo Kaleopa sacked Wayland Baptist quarterback Mitchell Parsley in the end zone for safety.

Robinson, a Permian graduate, transferred to UTPB from Cisco College in the offseason and scored the first time he touched the football, taking a swing pass from quarterback Kameron Mathis around the right corner and outracing the defenders to the end zone.

“One thing we talk about offensively is having a guy like Kobe and (wide receiver) in the slot, two guys that are really fast,” Carrigan said. “And if we can give them the ball in space and they can make one guy miss, good luck from there.

“He (Robinson) was able to do that and we were kind of able to put some speed out there and do some stuff down the field as well and we rattled off a few runs. I was excited for Game One to do things as well as we did, but we still have things to clean up.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, September 7, 2019 11:16 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
84°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: S at 18mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 90°/Low 70°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 84°/Low 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]