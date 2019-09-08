COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB opens season with rout

It was the perfect start for the UTPB football team and things just got better from there.

Scoring on their second play from scrimmage, the Falcons produced in all facets of the game en route to a 60-7 victory against Wayland Baptist in the season opener Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

The 60-point outburst set a single-game record, eclipsing the 49-point effort against Arizona Christian in the Falcons’ second game in program history in 2016.

“A lot of young guys got reps,” UTPB coach Justin Carrigan said. “We ran a stable of backs, I think we used four running backs tonight.

“For the first game, there was a lot of good.”

UTPB (1-0) had seven different players find the end zone and watched as kicker Hayden Decossas kicked a 29-yard field goal that proved to be the winning score.

Running back Gabe Nelson came on in the second half and scored twice, on runs of 7 and 45 yards, while running back Marquis Simmons scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Wide receivers Kobe Robinson, Kyle McBride and Rocky Barnes all caught touchdown passes, Kadarryus Hartfield and Clifton Holmes returned interceptions for touchdowns and Logo Kaleopa sacked Wayland Baptist quarterback Mitchell Parsley in the end zone for safety.

Robinson, a Permian graduate, transferred to UTPB from Cisco College in the offseason and scored the first time he touched the football, taking a swing pass from quarterback Kameron Mathis around the right corner and outracing the defenders to the end zone.

“One thing we talk about offensively is having a guy like Kobe and (wide receiver) in the slot, two guys that are really fast,” Carrigan said. “And if we can give them the ball in space and they can make one guy miss, good luck from there.

“He (Robinson) was able to do that and we were kind of able to put some speed out there and do some stuff down the field as well and we rattled off a few runs. I was excited for Game One to do things as well as we did, but we still have things to clean up.”

