  • September 7, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Falcons ready to start 2019 season - Odessa American: Utpb

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Falcons ready to start 2019 season

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
UTPB Falcons
2019 College Football Preview
UTPB Falcons
— COACHES — 

Head coach: Justin Carrigan

Coach's overall record: 6-27.

Coach's record at school: 6-27.

Assistant coaches, duties: Chris Mineo, associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator; Jacob Martin, co-defensive coordinator/linebackers; Victor Gill, offensive line; Brandon Burton, defensive backs; Rob Messinger, wide receivers/special teams; Robert Churchman, director of football operations/tight ends; Javaris Williams, defensive line assistant; Cameron Hurd, defensive backs assistant; Marquee Allison, fullbacks/tight ends assistant; Jared Thames, offensive line assistant.

— TEAM INFORMATION — 

2018 overall record: 2-9.

2018 Lone Star Conference record: 1-7.

Stadium name: Ratliff Stadium.

— PLAYERS — 

Returning lettermen: 17.

Returning starters: 8 (3 offense, 5 defense).

Key returners: Kameron Mathis, Sr., QB; Taylor Null, Soph., QB; Ben Galaviz, Sr., WR; Alonzo Turner, Sr., DB; Kyle McBride, Sr., WR; Pablo Gutierrez, Sr., OL; Trace Notley, Jr., OL; Chris Hoad, Sr., LB; Keegan Gray, Sr., LB; La’Daidreain Glasker, Jr., DL; John O’Kelley, Soph., DL.

Key newcomers: Kobe Robinson, Soph., WR/KR; Hayden Decossas, Fr., K; TJ Sweat, Fr., DB.

UTPB football schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Site

Sept. 7

Wayland Baptist

6 p.m.

Ratliff Stadium

Sept. 14

Northern Michigan

6 p.m.

Grande Communications Stadium

Sept. 21

Midwestern State*

7 p.m.

Wichita Falls

Sept. 28.

Tarleton State*

7 p.m.

Ratliff Stadium

Oct. 5

Western New Mexico*

7 p.m.

Silver City, N.M.

Oct. 12

West Texas A&M*

6 p.m.

Ratliff Stadium

Oct. 19

Chadron State

Noon

Chadron, Neb.

Oct. 26

Angelo State*

4 p.m.

San Angelo

Nov. 2

Eastern New Mexico*

6 p.m.

Ratliff Stadium

Nov. 9

Texas A&M-Commerce*

4 p.m.

Commerce

Nov. 16

Texas A&M-Kingsville*

6 p.m.

Ratliff Stadium

*-Lone Star Conference

2019 UTPB roster

No.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Class

1

John O’Kelley

OLB

6-4

225

Soph.

2

Caleb Leake

QB

5-11

165

Fr.

3

Max Wariboko

DB

5-11

185

Jr.

4

Kameron Mathis

QB

6-2

210

Sr.

5

Davion Sutton

RB

6-0

215

Sr.

6

Quinn Tinley

S

6-1

190

RS Soph.

7

Taylor Null

QB

6-2

210

Soph.

8

Alonzo Turner

DB

5-11

185

Sr.

9

Kyle McBride

WR

5-11

195

Sr.

10

Jaques Tyler

CB

5-10

175

Soph.

11

Clayton Roberts

QB

6-3

210

Jr.

12

D’Ondre Robinson

DB

5-10

190

Jr.

13

Kobe Robinson

WR

5-7

155

Soph.

14

Donta Stuart

S

5-10

160

Fr.

15

Taj Crenshaw

RB

5-8

175

Fr.

16

Bubba Henson

QB

5-10

200

RS-Fr.

16

Josh Traylor

RB

5-8

180

Fr.

17

Ben Galaviz

WR

5-8

175

Sr.

18

Ryan Baker

S

6-0

208

Sr.

19

Raymond Montez

QB

6-1

195

Fr.

20

Javier Gomez III

LB

5-11

200

Sr.

21

Emilio Solis

LB

5-10

210

Sr.

22

Frank Kriegbaum

S

5-11

185

Soph.

23

TJ Sweat

CB

5-9

160

Fr.

24

Clifton Holmes

CB

6-1

185

Jr.

25

Corey Johnson

RB

5-11

195

Fr.

26

Adrian Walker

RB

5-8

170

Soph.

27

Jack Lacy

CB

5-11

165

Sr.

28

Jamil Pittman

RB

6-0

180

RS-Fr.

29

Rakeeb Adeyemi

CB

6-0

175

Fr.

29

Jeff Douglas

S

6-0

185

Jr.

30

Xavier Brooks

S

6-1

205

Sr.

31

Jameel Hodges

RB

5-9

170

RS-Fr.

32

Martin Brown IV

DB

5-11

180

Soph.

33

Gabe Nelson

RB

5-11

190

Fr.

34

Logo Kaleopa

DE

6-2

250

Sr.

35

Marquis Simmons

RB

5-9

200

Sr.

35

Ed Williams

RB

5-9

190

Fr.

36

Trent Ward

DB

6-1

170

Soph.

37

Leroy Giles

RB

5-11

185

Soph.

38

Kadarryus Hartfield

S

6-0

190

RS-Fr.

40

Chris Hoad

LB

6-0

228

Sr.

41

Hayden Decossas

K

5-5

160

Fr.

42

Hayden Kelly

H

5-11

220

Fr.

43

Miquon Mayes

LB

5-11

215

Jr.

43

Eddie Perez

RB

5-9

170

RS-Fr.

44

Keegan Gray

LB

5-11

240

Sr.

45

Jamel McWilliams

Ath

5-11

190

Fr.

45

Matt Zubiate

TE

6-2

240

Soph.

46

Brian Batts

DB

6-0

175

Fr.

47

Spencer cofer

K

6-1

180

Jr

48

Jared Rogers

LB

5-11

220

Fr.

49

Sergio Landeros

K

6-2

195

Soph.

50

Corey Parks

DE

6-2

235

Fr.

51

Derrian Forge

LB

5-11

180

Soph.

52

William Draker

OL

6-3

265

RS-Fr.

53

Rylan Meek

OL

6-3

265

Fr.

54

Hunter Hickock

OL

6-2

290

Jr.

55

Tavita Hamilton

OL/DL

6-0

340

Sr.

56

Jalen Waddy

OLB

6-2

230

Fr.

57

Sebastian Sosa

OL

6-1

310

Fr.

58

Ja’Vaun Johnson

OL

6-6

295

Sr.

59

Akin Magbagbeola

Ol

6-1

284

Fr.

60

Derrick Assad

OL

6-0

275

RS-Fr.

62

Addisun Brown

OL

6-0

250

RS-Fr.

63

Ivan Pena

OL

6-2

290

RS-Soph.

64

Pablo Gutierrez

OL

5-11

285

Sr.

65

Dawson Reynold

OL

6-3

310

Fr.

66

Trace Notley

OL

6-2

275

Jr.

70

Hunter Bowers

OL

6-5

310

Sr.

72

Josh Sanders

OL

6-8

280

RS-Fr.

73

Matt Broeschel

OL

6-6

330

RS-Fr.

75

Ovidio Melendez

OL

6-8

280

Soph.

77

Chris Wilson

OL

6-6

340

Fr.

78

Michael Alexander

OL

6-2

280

Fr.

79

Ryan Wilson

OL

6-5

310

Jr.

80

Caleb Forrest

WR

5-8

170

Fr.

81

Julius Monroe

WR

6-1

175

Fr.

81

Jaylen Neal

DB

5-11

170

Fr.

82

Baylon Ware

WR

5-10

180

Soph.

83

Grant Brown

WR

6-0

180

RS-Fr.

84

Rocky Barnes

TE

6-4

245

Soph.

85

Chris Gerber

WR

5-10

180

Fr.

85

El Amin Greer

WR

6-2

180

Fr.

86

Joshual Ellis

TE

6-3

205

Fr.

86

Jalen Warren

WR

6-2

200

Fr.

87

Jackson Millar

WR

6-0

190

Soph.

88

Jeremiah Cooley

WR

6-3

180

Fr.

89

Isaiah Sampson

WR

5-10

170

Fr.

90

Ray Dinnall-Guerra

DT

6-1

300

Sr.

91

Stanley Falenofoa

DL

6-0

340

Jr.

92

TJ Poloai

DL

6-2

320

Jr.

93

Jesiah Whittington

DL

6-3

280

Fr.

94

Taylor Cane

DL

6-3

285

Fr.

94

Dominique Varela

FB/LB

6-2

260

Fr.

95

Beau Narrell

DE

6-2

220

RS-Fr.

96

Tyson Carter

DT

6-0

290

Soph.

97

Jacob Granado

DT

6-0

275

Sr.

98

La’Daidreain Glasker

DT

6-1

260

Jr.

99

Diego Assad

DE

6-3

245

Sr.

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 11:45 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Falcons ready to start 2019 season Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

UTPB football coach Justin Carrigan has been molding the Falcons like a sculptor working on a piece of clay, taking some off here, adding other pieces there, until the final product starts to come into focus.

Carrigan’s vision for the Falcons has been shaped for the past four seasons and now, as the team gets ready to start the 2019 campaign, a much more polished, and cleaner version, has emerged.

UTPB will put this year’s team on display for the first time against Wayland Baptist at 6 tonight at Ratliff Stadium.

Carrigan and the players are, naturally, excited about the upcoming season, the first with players who have been with the program all four years.

“Things look good,” Carrigan said. “We’ve still got some young guys trying to find the right direction to go, but we are bigger and faster.

“I think there has been an improvement every year in the talent level and this year is no different. The biggest difference is in the number; each year we’ve brought in some great talent, this year we’ve brought in great talent but in a higher quantity.”

That quantity is creating competition across the board, something that Carrigan stresses to make sure that he is putting the best 11 offensive and defensive players out there each week for the program to be successful.

One of those spots is quarterback, where sophomore Taylor Null and senior Kameron Mathis shared time last year until Null made the position his.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Mathis is just going to sit back and watch.

“I’m going to compete every day,” Mathis said. “The only way any of us are going to get better is if we get pushed by the other guys in our group.

“And we all want to see the other guys succeed, which might be a little different than in the past. We all wanted to see the team win, but we wanted to be the guy who was out there every play.”

Senior offensive lineman Pablo Gutierrez is another player who had taken Carrigan’s mantra to heart.

The 2016 Odessa High graduate walked on to the program with no guarantees.

He played three games as a freshman and then moved into a starting spot the final three games of his sophomore season and hasn’t left.

One of the leaders of the team, Gutierrez likes what he sees each day in practice.

“These kids coming in, they’ve got all the talent in the world, it’s crazy,” Gutierrez said. “It’s amazing to watch and if they buy into what they older guys are saying, buy into the process, the sky’s the limit.

“I know that there are freshman on this team that are more talented than me and I’m thankful for that because it makes me work hard every day.”

A pair of players that the Falcons have counted relied upon on the defensive side of the football the past three seasons are linebackers Chris Hoad and Keegan Gray.

Both are capable of going from sideline to sideline to make a play and more often than not, one or the other is going to coming off the bottom of the pile after a tackle.

Hoad, the Lone Star Conference’s preseason Defensive Player of the Year, led the conference tackles last season with 110, which was third in the nation in the NCAA Division II ranks.

He expects the maturity of this year’s team to make a huge difference on Saturdays.

“We’ve always had the skill,” he said. “We showed that last year.

“Now we just playing more confidently and more comfortably and when that confidence comes, you play faster. And when you play faster, you play better.”

Gray, from Andrews, finished with 73 tackles on the season, seventh in the conference and is looking forward to his senior year, though he’s surprised it’s already here.

“It’s crazy how fast the time has gone by,” Gray said. “But it’s been so much fun to be a part of building this program and watching it get better each year and I think this is going to be our best season yet.

“Everyone is looking forward to the first game and getting things started.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

Posted in on Friday, September 6, 2019 11:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
82°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: SE at 6mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 94°/Low 71°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 93°/Low 71°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]