COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB honors Scholar Athletes of the Year

Megan Ashton and Jeremy Pantalion have been honored as UTPB’s 2019-20 Scholar Athletes of the Year, the school announced Wednesday.

Ashton, a defensive specialist on the volleyball team, had a 4.0 GPA and was named to the school’s Presidents Honor Roll as well as the Lone Star Conference Honor Roll each semester.

She also earned a spot on the 2019 Lone State Conference All-Academic Team and was a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.

Pantalion compiled a 3.971 GPA as a member of the Falcons’ swim team and is a four-time NSISC Academic All-Conference selection, a seven-time UTPB Presidents’ List honoree and the UTPB Men’s Swimming Scholar Athlete of the Year.