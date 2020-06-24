  • June 24, 2020

COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB honors Scholar Athletes of the Year - Odessa American: Utpb

COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB honors Scholar Athletes of the Year

Posted: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 5:22 pm

Megan Ashton and Jeremy Pantalion have been honored as UTPB’s 2019-20 Scholar Athletes of the Year, the school announced Wednesday.

Ashton, a defensive specialist on the volleyball team, had a 4.0 GPA and was named to the school’s Presidents Honor Roll as well as the Lone Star Conference Honor Roll each semester.

She also earned a spot on the 2019 Lone State Conference All-Academic Team and was a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.

Pantalion compiled a 3.971 GPA as a member of the Falcons’ swim team and is a four-time NSISC Academic All-Conference selection, a seven-time UTPB Presidents’ List honoree and the UTPB Men’s Swimming Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

