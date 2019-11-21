COLLEGE VOLLEBALL: UTPB swept by Angelo State in LSC tourney

COMMERCE UTPB was eliminated from the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship on Thursday with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 loss to Angelo State at the Texas A&M-Commerce Field House.

The Falcons (20-9) were led Travana Matthews with eight kills and four blocks with Isela Murillo getting eight kills and two blocks. Aquincia Strambler added five kills and two blocks, while Analise Lucio had 22 assists. Megan Ashton had 13 digs with Murillo getting 12.

Second seed Angelo State (26-2) was led by Kailyn Gilbreath with 15 kills, three blocks and two aces. The Rambelles will play sixth seed Arkansas-Fort Smith, which upset third seed St. Edward’s in four sets Thursday, at 5 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.