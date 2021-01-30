  • January 30, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College splts pair with Temple College

Odessa College 6-11, Temple College 3-12

GAME 1

Temple.......... 003  000     0   —     3      6     1

Odessa.......... 003  030      x   —     6      9     0

Shay Grace and Biviana Figueroa. Aydenne Brown and Megan Knapp, Marijn Crouwel (5), Brielee Daniell (6). W — Brown. L — Grace. 2B — Temple College: Figueroa 2, AJ Jasso; Odessa College: Illy Cisneros 2, Hunter Harkrider, Madi Scott.

———

GAME 2, 9 INNINGS

Temple.......... 107  000 202   —   12    15     5

Odessa.......... 200  521 001   —   11    15     3

Addy Potter, Shay Grace (4), Madalynn Gonzales (5) and Biviana Figueroa. Morgan Brandon, Fadwa Ben Karim (4), Alyssa Barrientez (7), Amanda Pillkahn (9) and Marijn Crouwel. W — Gonzales. L — Barrientez. 2B — Temple College: Krissy Boyd 3, Shay Grace, AJ Jasso, Yaya Jones; Odessa College: Illy Cisneros 3, Alyssa Gillen. HR — Odessa College: Cisneros, Hunter Harkrider.

Records — Temple College 1-3, Odessa College 3-1.

Posted: Saturday, January 30, 2021 10:28 pm

The Odessa College softball team settled for a split of its doubleheader with Temple College as offense held sway at Wrangler Field.

Odessa College (3-1) took Saturday’s opener 6-3 before Temple College (1-3) rallied to win the nightcap 12-11 in nine innings.

Odessa College’s Illy Cisneros was a combined 6 for 9 with five doubles and a homer. Alyssa Deanda and Madi Scott each had a three-hit game.

In the opener, the teams traded three-run outbursts in the third. Odessa College pulled even on a Cisneros RBI double, then took the lead in the fifth when Hunter Harkrider’s RBI double ignited another three-run rally.

Aydenn Brown struck out 14 in pitching her second complete game of the weekend. She allowed three runs on six hits and four walks.

In the second game, RBI singles by Temple’s Bri Ungona and Madi Garza in the ninth held up as the Wranglers left the tying run in scoring position.

The teams combined for 30 hits with 12 for extra bases. Temple College went up 8-2 with seven runs in the third. The Wranglers rallied with five runs in the fourth and took a 10-8 lead in the sixth. Temple College tied it with two runs in the seventh.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

