  • January 23, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers bring experience into new season - Odessa American: Odessa College

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers bring experience into new season

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Schedule

Date   Opponent                                Time        Site

Jan. 25                Ranger College (DH)                1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Jan. 31 Chipola College       9 a.m.       Youngsville, La.

Jan. 31 Blinn College           1:30 p.m.   Youngsville, La.

Jan. 31 Lake Land College   3:30 p.m.   Youngsville, La.

Feb. 1   Snead State Community College            9 a.m.       Youngsville, La.

Feb. 1   McLennan Community College                1:30 p.m.   Youngsville, La.

Feb. 6  Snow College*         11 a.m.       Wranglers Field

Feb. 6  Vernon College*      3 p.m.       Wranglers Field

Feb. 7  Otero Junior College*             1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Feb. 7  Vernon College*      3 p.m.       Wranglers Field

Feb. 8  Trinidad State Junior College*                11 a.m.       Wranglers Field

Feb. 8  Luna Community College*       3 p.m.       Wranglers Field

Feb. 14 Western Nebraska Community College (DH)           1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Feb. 15 Tyler Junior College (DH)        Noon        Wranglers Field

Feb. 18 Ranger College (DH)                1 p.m.        Ranger

Feb. 20                Grayson College (DH)              1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Feb. 21 Grayson College (DH)              1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Feb. 28                Laredo College (DH)                1 p.m.        Laredo

Feb. 29                Coastal Bend College (DH)      Noon        Beeville

Mar. 13 UT-Rio Grande Valley               (DH)         1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Mar. 14 UT-Rio Grande Valley               (DH)         1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Mar. 17 Lamar Community College (DH)              2 p.m.       Wranglers Field

Mar. 20                El Paso Community College-x (DH)          1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Mar. 21 El Paso Community College-x (DH)          Noon        Wranglers Field

Mar. 27                Howard College-x (DH)            1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Mar. 28                Howard College-x (DH)            1 p.m.        Big Spring

Apr. 3   Midland College-x (DH)            1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Apr. 4  Midland College-x (DH)            1 p.m.        Midland

Apr. 10 Clarendon College-x (DH)        1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

Apr. 11  Clarendon College-x (DH)        Noon        Wranglers Field

Apr. 17  Luna Community College-x (DH)              2 p.m.       Las Vegas, N.M.

Apr. 18 Luna Community College-x (DH)              2 p.m.       Las Vegas, N.M.

Apr. 24 Western Texas College-x (DH) 1 p.m.        Snyder

Apr. 25 Western Texas College-x (DH) 1 p.m.        Wranglers Field

May 1   Frank Phillips College-x (DH)   1 p.m.        Borger

May 2  Frank Phillips College-x (DH)   Noon        Borger

May 20-23            NJCAA National Championships              TBD          St. George, Utah

 

(DH)-Doubleheader

*-Permian Basin Invitational

x-Western Junior College Athletic Conference

Roster

No.      Name                       Pos.         Year

1          Jade Laird               2B            Soph.

2          Becca Duran            SS            Soph.

3          Alyssa Deanda         2B            Fr.

4         Kaitlyn Reinecke      OF            Soph.

5         Illy Cisneros             SS            Soph.

6         Amaya Guerrero      OF            Fr.

7          Alyssa Gillen            OF            Fr.

8         Cydney Vick             SS/C         Fr.

9         Cori Turner              RHP/1B     Soph.

10        Bri Moriel                 OF            Fr.

11         Emma Fitzpatrick     OF            Fr.

12         Ariana Alonso          1B             Soph.

13         Monique Pando       SS/C         Fr.

15        Brielee Daniell         OF            Fr.

16        Benedetta Scotto    LHP/OF     Soph.

18        Madi Scott               RHP/SS    Fr.

19        Alyssa Barrientez    RHP          Fr.

20        Lauren Dolynski       C              Soph.

22        Kelsy Paris               OF            Soph.

23        Jade Montoyoa        3B            Fr.

27        Koral Sylvestine      RHP/1B     Fr.

28        Madison Zaccardo   OF            Soph.

RS       Kaylean Ayala          OF            Fr.

RS       Taylor Neuenschwander          1B             Fr.

 

Head coach: Jeff Jackson

Assistant coaches: Melanie Jaegers

Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:20 pm

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers bring experience into new season By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa College softball team endured plenty of growing pains last year. With just 15 players on the roster, including 12 freshmen, many of the Lady Wranglers underwent growth through experience.

Despite some early struggles, Odessa College put together a 31-22 overall record and reached 20 wins in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play. That was good enough to earn a spot in the NJCAA Region V tournament.

Fast forward to a year later and the hope now is to build off it and with nine returning players from last year, head coach Jeff Jackson sees his team entering the 2020 season with plenty of confidence.

“I think experience really is everything,” Jackson said. “We get two years with our players and that one year really makes a world of difference. Our sophomore class really logged a lot of innings last year and I think they’re a little bit older and wiser for that.”

Another area that Jackson believes his team is stronger this year is depth. The Lady Wranglers enter the season opener with 24 players, which allows more flexibility in adjusting the lineups, particularly in the circle.

That can go a long way in determining how far Odessa College goes this season as Jackson saw first-hand at the Region V tournament last May.

“That’s definitely where things caught up with us in the tournament,” he said. “It was really our trend throughout the year. This year, we not only have the depth, but we have a variety from our five pitchers where no two are the same.”

It’s welcome news for sophomore pitcher Cori Turner, who at times was the team’s only pitching option last season.

She went from a projected relief pitcher to winning 22 games in the circle and earning all-conference and all-region honors in the process.

“It was definitely a huge change,” Turner said. “I went from being the closer and the spring comes around and I end up starting nearly every game. That itself was crazy, but at the same time helped me get 10 times better over the past year.”

Turner will return to that same starter role, but will also have sophomore Benedetta Scotto seeing time as well as freshmen Madi Scott, Koral Sylvestine and Alyssa Barrientez.

“I think we should be in better shape than last year,” Turner said. “We have a whole staff and we’re three-deep at almost every position. I think things are go to turn out better because of that.”

The depth extends out from the circle, as well. Two all-American infielders, Becca Duran and Illy Cisneros, are back, along with Jade Laird, who saw time at second base last season. In the outfield, all-conference selection Kaitlyn Reinecke returns along with Kelsy Paris and Madison Zaccardo.

Like Turner, Zaccardo said that seeing extended playing time a year ago proved to be valuable and now is ready to take on more of a leadership role.

“We have a lot of people that stepped us as leaders for us last year,” she said. “As a team that’s older mixed with some new faces, I think it makes it easier for us to fix things we need to work on.”

The sophomore from Lubbock is also focused on becoming a better hitter and adding more to a lineup that the team feels will be good again offensively.

“I’ve really focused on using a new stance and a different way of approaching the plate,” she said. “I wasn’t that proud of how the year ended with me hitting the ball and I’m excited to get going.”

The Lady Wranglers start putting everything together this weekend with a doubleheader against Ranger College at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wranglers Field.

And as the start of a new season approaches, the confidence is high that the Lady Wranglers can not only make it back to the regional tournament, but even further than that.

“I think everybody is tired of just making the tournament,” Jackson said. “Our ultimate goal is to go and compete for a national championship. I think we have the two recruiting classes now that are capable of doing that.

“At the same time, we have to focus on Saturday because you can’t win a national championship if you don’t focus on the here and now.”

Posted in on Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:20 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: E at 6mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 36°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 63°/Low 41°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 37°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]