  • February 6, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sets doubleheader with Snow College - Odessa American: Odessa College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sets doubleheader with Snow College

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 5:03 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The Odessa College softball team returns to the field at 1 p.m. Friday as the Lady Wranglers host Snow College in a doubleheader at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Odessa College was previously scheduled to play six games over three days as part of the Permian Basin Invitational. The tournament was cancelled due to weather.

These will be the only games that the team will play this weekend, according to head coach Jeff Jackson.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

