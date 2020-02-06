COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sets doubleheader with Snow College

The Odessa College softball team returns to the field at 1 p.m. Friday as the Lady Wranglers host Snow College in a doubleheader at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Odessa College was previously scheduled to play six games over three days as part of the Permian Basin Invitational. The tournament was cancelled due to weather.

These will be the only games that the team will play this weekend, according to head coach Jeff Jackson.