  • February 18, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader against Ranger College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader against Ranger College

Linescores

Odessa College 5-8, Ranger College 4-2

GAME 1 (8 INNINGS)

Odessa.......... 030  000   11   —     5      7     5

Ranger.......... 310  000   00   —     4      7     0

Cori Turner and Lauren Dolynski. Darrien Smith and Maddie Arrellano. W — Turner. L — Smith. 2B — Odessa College: Lauren Dolynski 2, Cydney Vick 2. Ranger College: Abby Luna. HR — Odessa College: Koral Sylestine.

———

GAME 2

Odessa.......... 011  015     0   —     8    10     1

Ranger.......... 002  000     0   —     2      6     3

Madi Scott, Koral Sylestine (7) and Madison Zaccardo. Noeli Quinones, Ariana Ramos (5) and Maddie Arrellano. W — Scott. L — Quinones. 2B — Odessa College: Becca Duran, Jade Laird, Bri Moriel.

Records — Odessa College 9-6. Ranger College 5-9.

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 9:20 pm

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 9:20 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

RANGER The Odessa College Lady Wranglers bounced back Tuesday from a pair of weekend losses by sweeping Ranger College 5-4 in eight innings and 8-2 at Ron Butler Field.

In the opener, Koral Sylestine drove four runs, including the go-ahead run on a groundout in the top of the eighth inning. Sylestine had a three-run home run in the second inning to erase an early three-run deficit for the Lady Wranglers (9-6). After falling behind 4-3, Cydney Vick tied the game with an RBI double in the seventh.

Cori Turner pitched a complete game for the Lady Wranglers, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out three.

In Game 2, Jade Laird led the way for Odessa College, going 4 for 4 with an RBI double that sparked a five-run sixth inning. Alyssa Gillen finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Laruen Dolynksi drove in three runs.

Madi Scott pitched six innings for the win, striking out six while allowing two unearned runs on five hits.

The Lady Wranglers are off until next week as their series with Grayson College scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Wrangler Field has been postponed due to expected inclement weather.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

