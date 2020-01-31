COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers go 1-2 on first day of tournament

YOUNGSVILLE, LA. The Odessa College softball team dropped two of three games Friday at the Chipola College Women’s Softball Invitaitional, starting with a 6-2 loss to defending NJCAA national champion Chipola College at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The Lady Wranglers (2-3) came back to defeat Blinn College 9-6 before closing the day with an 8-4 loss to San Jacinto College-South.

Chipola used a four-run sixth inning to break open the first game. Madi Scott finished 2 for 2 with a triple and a run scored to lead Odessa College, while Lauren Dolynski hit a solo home run.

The Lady Wranglers used a four-run fifth to snap a 4-4 tie against Blinn, going in front on Scott's RBI single. Dolynski went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Kaitlyn Reinecke singled in two runs.

Against San Jacinto, Odessa College trailed 6-0 in the second inning and couldn't catch up. Becca Duran went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Illy Cisneros was 2 for 3 with a triple an an RBI. Reinecke was also 2 for 3.