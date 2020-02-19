  • February 19, 2020

COLLEGE RODEO: Odessa College Rodeo takes over Ector County Coliseum - Odessa American: Odessa College

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE RODEO: Odessa College Rodeo takes over Ector County Coliseum

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 7:58 pm

COLLEGE RODEO: Odessa College Rodeo takes over Ector County Coliseum OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The 36th annual Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo opens a three-night run at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ector County Coliseum.

Competitors will vie for points in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Southwest Region with an eye on qualifying for the College NFR in June at Casper, Wyoming.

Friday’s performance will also start at 7 p.m. with the finals at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 each for children under 12 and adults over 55. Tickets may be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1012821/oc-rodeo-2020-odessa-ector-county-coliseumbox-office-solutions.

Odessa College employees and students, and Wrangler Club members can attend the rodeo free of charge by showing their college ID or Wrangler Club card at the east entrance of Ector County Coliseum.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 7:58 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
40°
Humidity: 91%
Winds: ENE at 7mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 45°/Low 38°
A few showers developing late. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 42°/Low 29°
Showers early, windy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 48°/Low 38°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]