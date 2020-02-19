COLLEGE RODEO: Odessa College Rodeo takes over Ector County Coliseum

The 36th annual Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo opens a three-night run at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ector County Coliseum.

Competitors will vie for points in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Southwest Region with an eye on qualifying for the College NFR in June at Casper, Wyoming.

Friday’s performance will also start at 7 p.m. with the finals at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 each for children under 12 and adults over 55. Tickets may be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1012821/oc-rodeo-2020-odessa-ector-county-coliseumbox-office-solutions.

Odessa College employees and students, and Wrangler Club members can attend the rodeo free of charge by showing their college ID or Wrangler Club card at the east entrance of Ector County Coliseum.