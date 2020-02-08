COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader from Snow College

The Odessa College softball team was scheduled to play six games this week as part of the Permian Basin Invitational

Mother Nature made sure that wasn’t going to happen with the wintery blast that blew through the Permian Basin on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That left the Wranglers’ field unplayable and forced the cancellation of the tournament.

All was not lost, however, as aptly named Snow College, from Ephraim, Utah, already was on the road traveling to the tournament.

So Odessa College improvised and met the Badgers in a nonconference doubleheader at the Ratliff Softball Complex, which has turf fields.

“A big thanks to ECISD for helping to make this happen,” Odessa College coach Jeff Jackson said. “Being able to get at least some of the games in was great for both teams.”

It was doubly great for the Lady Wranglers after they earned a sweep (7-2, 6-5) behind some dominant pitching in Game 1 and then a seventh-inning comeback in Game 2.

Cori Turner earned the victory in the first game, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five.

Madi Scott fueled the victory with a grand slam in the fifth inning to break the game open.

With the Wranglers trailing, 2-1, Brielle Daniell led off the bottom of the inning with a line drive that caromed off the Snow College center fielders’ glove and over the fence to tie the game.

Monique Pando followed with a walk, Madison Zaccardo singled to left field and Kaitlyn Reinecke walked to load the bases for Scott.

She ripped a line drive that barely cleared the fence in right-center field for the grand slam and the Wranglers were ahead, 6-2.

Odessa College capped its scoring when Becca Duncan, who hit a home run in the fourth inning, singled and then stole second base. That allowed her to score on Lauren Dolynski’s single to left.

“I thought Cori did a great job. Her change was really working today,” Jackson said. “And Madi had the big hit for us.”

Scott earned the victory in Game 2, pitching into the sixth inning before giving way to a pair of relievers.

Scott returned to the circle in the seventh inning after the Badgers had tied the game, 4-4, and allowed the go-ahead run to score on a wild pitch.

Her teammates bailed her out in the bottom of the seventh when Dolynski was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, followed by a walk to Jade Laird.

Reinecke sacrificed the runners to second and third, which is where they stayed after Scott hit a line drive right at the third baseman for the second out of the inning.

That brought Illy Cisneros to the plate and she hit a 3-2 pitch past the shortstop, allowing Dolynski and Laird to score with the tying and game-winning run.

“It was nice to watch them battle back,” Snow College coach Chad Larsen said of his team. “That’s the way we have been playing all season.

“But it was great to be able to play these games and credit Odessa College for making this happen. And we’ll get the chance to play Midland College (Saturday), so that’s going to be another day of great competition for us.”