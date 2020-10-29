COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: UTPB prepares for Lone Star Conference Championships

The UTPB men’s and women’s cross country teams will be looking for a good finish to the 2020 season as they compete at the Lone Star Conference Championships Saturday at Angelo State in San Angelo.
The men’s race — which will be 8,000 meters and have 14 teams competing — will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the women’s race (6,000 meters, 15 teams) at 10:30 a.m. Fans and spectators will not be allowed as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Texas A&M enters the event looking for its eighth straight men’s title while Lubbock Christian is the defending women’s champion.
