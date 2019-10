COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB loses to Angelo State in five sets

The UTPB volleyball team fell in five sets to nationally ranked Angelo State, losing 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 19-17 Saturday at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons were led by Travana Matthews, who had 12 kills, while Aquincia Strambler had 11 and Skyler Friel and Isela Murillo each had 10.

Friel, Megan Ashton and Murillo each had one ace.

Angelo State was led by Kailyn Gilbreath who had 18 kills while Haley Coulter had 16 and Chloe Patton had 12.

As a team, Angelo State had 80 kills while UTPB had 62.

The Falcons will next face West Texas A&M on Oct. 25.