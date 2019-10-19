Odessa College logo
Odessa College def. NMMI
23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7
At Roswell, N.M.
Kills — Odessa College: Savannah Marenco 4, Emery Judkins 9, Carol Santana 13, Luisa Dos Santos 3, Lyric Love 4, Maria Rodrigues 8, Lexi Parrish 13..
Blocks — Odessa College: Savannah Marenco .5, Emery Judkins .5, Luisa Dos Santos 3.5, Lyric Love 2.5, Maria Rodrigues 1.5, Lexi Parrish 2.5
Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 25, Savannah Marenco 1, Carol Santana 1, Luisa Dos Santos 1, Marina De La Rosa 23, Faith Sanchez 2
Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 12, Savannah Marenco 9, Emery Judkins 2, Carol Santana 9, Marina D La Rosa 8, Lyric Love 2, Vanessa Colling 7, Faith Sanchez 22, Maria Rodrigues 1, Lexi Parrish 2
Aces — Odessa College: Carol Santana 1, Luisa Dos Santos 1, Marina De La Rosa 2, Faith Sanchez 2
Records
Odessa College 25-1, 7-1; New Mexico Military Institute 29-3, 7-1.
Posted: Saturday, October 19, 2019 7:36 pm
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College knocks off NMMI in five sets
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
ROSWELL, N.M. The Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Junior College Athletic Conference leaders New Mexico Military Institute in five sets Saturday on the road.
Playing New Mexico Military Institute for the second time this season, the Lady Wranglers (25-1 overall, 7-1 in WJCAC) won 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7. New Mexico Military won the first meeting in five sets on Sept. 25 at Odessa.
Carol Santana and Lexi Parrish each had 13 kills to lead the Lady Wranglers, while Emery Judkins had nine and Maria Rodrigues eight.
Marina De La Rosa and Faith Sanchez each had two aces.
Sanchez also had 22 digs, while Summer Ah Choy had 12 and Carol Santana and Savannah Marenco each had nine digs.
The Lady Wranglers will next face Western Texas College on Oct. 23 at home.
