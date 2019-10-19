COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College knocks off NMMI in five sets

ROSWELL, N.M. The Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Junior College Athletic Conference leaders New Mexico Military Institute in five sets Saturday on the road.

Playing New Mexico Military Institute for the second time this season, the Lady Wranglers (25-1 overall, 7-1 in WJCAC) won 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7. New Mexico Military won the first meeting in five sets on Sept. 25 at Odessa.

Carol Santana and Lexi Parrish each had 13 kills to lead the Lady Wranglers, while Emery Judkins had nine and Maria Rodrigues eight.

Marina De La Rosa and Faith Sanchez each had two aces.

Sanchez also had 22 digs, while Summer Ah Choy had 12 and Carol Santana and Savannah Marenco each had nine digs.

The Lady Wranglers will next face Western Texas College on Oct. 23 at home.