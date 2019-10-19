  • October 19, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB overcomes St. Mary's for first win - Odessa American: Local

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB overcomes St. Mary's for first win

Posted: Saturday, October 19, 2019 7:34 pm

The UTPB women’s soccer team got their first victory of the season, beating St. Mary’s 2-1 Saturday at Falcon Field.

The Falcons (1-9-1 overall, 1-6-1 in Lone Star Conference) had only nine shots total with five of them on target, while St. Mary’s had 20 shots total with nine of them on target.

The teams were tied 1-1at the half before UTPB’s scored Kiara Pennycooke the winning goal b in the 81st minute with an assist by Ellie Putnman.

St. Mary’s struck first in the fifth minute with a goal by Alexia Maldonado and an assist by Alessandra Rivera.

UTPB equalized in the 22nd minute with a goal by Kessi Stocker with an assist by Deonna Calhoun.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

