WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Falcons fall to Texas Woman's University

Texas Woman’s University scored twice in each al Saturday to defeat UTPB 4-0 in Lone Star Conference women’s soccer at Falcon Field.

Kaylee Rekieta, Haley Ward and Jazmine Navarro each had a goal and an assist for the Pioneers (7-2 overall, 3-1 LSC) and goalkeeper Daniela Marin had two saves.

Marlise Bond had seven saves for UTPB (0-7, 0-4). Texas Woman’s outshot UTPB 22-3 and had an 11-2 edge in shots on goal.

UTPB is on the road for two matches next week, starting Thursday at St. Edward’s.