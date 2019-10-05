  • October 5, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Falcons fall to Texas Woman's University - Odessa American: Local

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Falcons fall to Texas Woman's University

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 8:04 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Falcons fall to Texas Woman's University OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Texas Woman’s University scored twice in each al Saturday to defeat UTPB 4-0 in Lone Star Conference women’s soccer at Falcon Field.

Kaylee Rekieta, Haley Ward and Jazmine Navarro each had a goal and an assist for the Pioneers (7-2 overall, 3-1 LSC) and goalkeeper Daniela Marin had two saves.

Marlise Bond had seven saves for UTPB (0-7, 0-4). Texas Woman’s outshot UTPB 22-3 and had an 11-2 edge in shots on goal.

UTPB is on the road for two matches next week, starting Thursday at St. Edward’s.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Saturday, October 5, 2019 8:04 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
76°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: NNW at 7mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 64°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 92°/Low 55°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 74°/Low 54°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]