COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls to Chadron State

CHADRON, Neb. The UTPB Falcons were dealt a 43-21 loss to Chadron State in a nonconference game Saturday on the road.

Playing against Chadron State for the first time in program history, the Falcons (2-5) trailed 27-0 in the second quarter when Chadron State’s Chad Mikelson caught a 25-yard pass from Dalton Holst for a touchdown. Holst threw for three scores.

Chadron State moved to 3-4 with the victory.

The Falcons didn’t get on the board until Jeremiah Cooley scored on a 9-yard pass from Kameron Mathis with 1:52 left in the second quarter. Mathis passed for two touchdown and ran for one.

UTPB scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull within 27-21. Chadron State responded quickly, scoring 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away and deal the Falcons their fifth consecutive loss.