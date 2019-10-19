  • October 19, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls to Chadron State - Odessa American: Local

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls to Chadron State

Football Box

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Chadron State 43, UTPB 21

UTPB 0 7 14 0 — 21

Chadron State 13 14 0 16 — 43

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

CSU: FG Colton Dolder 34, 11:46

CSU: FG Colton Dolder 32, 8:35

CSU: Tevon Wright 18 pass from Dalton Holst (Will Morgan kick), 1:55

Second Quarter

CSU: Cole Thurness 24 pass from Dalton Holst (Will Morgan kick), 10:16

CSU: Chad Mikelson 24 pass from Dalton Holst (Will Morgan kick), 4:42

UTPB: Jeremiah Cooley 9 pass from Kameron Mathis (Hayden Decossas kick), 1:52

Third Quarter

UTPB: Kobe Robinson 36 pass from Kameron Mathis (Hayden Decossas kick), 8:27

UTPB: Kameron Mathis 1 run (Hayden Decossas kick), 3:16

Fourth Quarter

CSU: Cole Thurness 42 punt return (pass failed), 11:47

CSU: FG Colton Dolder 26, 8:29

CSU: Elijah Myles 42 run (Will Morgan kick), 2:55

———

TEAM STATISTICS

UTPB Chadron St

First Downs 13 22

Total Yards 313 484

Rushes-Yards 30-61 43-228

Passing Yards 252 256

Passing 21-34-1 15-31-1

Fumbles-Lost 5-2 1-1

Punts-Avg 9-43.2 6-37.5

Penalties-Yards 9-101 7-80

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

UTPB: Davion Sutton 8-37, Gabe Nelson 4-15, Marquis Simmons 4-14, Kameron Mathis 14-(-5).

Chadron State: Elijah Myles 29-176, Stevann Brown 4-61, Priest Jennings 6-5, Tyler Hyland 1-(-5), Dalton Holst 3-(-6).

Passing

UTPB: Kameron Mathis 20-30-1—247, Caleb Leake 1-4-0—5.

Chadron State: Dalton Holst 15-31-1—256.

Receiving

UTPB: Kobe Robinson 8-65, Jeremiah Cooley 4-50, Kyle McBride 4-16, Caleb Forrest 1-66, Davion Sutton 1-40, Gabe Nelson 1-12, Matt Zubiate1-4, Ben Galviz 1-(-1).

Chadron State: Cole Thurness 3-81, Chad Mikelson 3-46, Tevon Wright 3-40, Brandon Fullerton 2-47, Ethan Fray 2-23, Stevann Brown 1-16, Elijah Myles 1-3.

CHADRON, Neb. The UTPB Falcons were dealt a 43-21 loss to Chadron State in a nonconference game Saturday on the road.

Playing against Chadron State for the first time in program history, the Falcons (2-5) trailed 27-0 in the second quarter when Chadron State’s Chad Mikelson caught a 25-yard pass from Dalton Holst for a touchdown. Holst threw for three scores.

Chadron State moved to 3-4 with the victory.

The Falcons didn’t get on the board until Jeremiah Cooley scored on a 9-yard pass from Kameron Mathis with 1:52 left in the second quarter. Mathis passed for two touchdown and ran for one.

UTPB scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull within 27-21. Chadron State responded quickly, scoring 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away and deal the Falcons their fifth consecutive loss.

