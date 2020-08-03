JUNIOR GOLF: Seybert, Crow earn NTPGA area titles

Prior to the Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour West Summer Area Championship, Davis Sebyert said he had felt pretty good about the state of his game.

Pretty good turned into a personal best.

Seybert got hot on his final nine holes of the day and finished with a 9-under 63 to win the Medalist Boys 15-18 title Monday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

Seybert pulled away from the field and won by four strokes over Amarillo’s Wyatt Provence, Canyon’s Paden Mask and Midland Lee senior Jackson Comer who all shot rounds of 67.

Lee graduates Cameron Lopez and Paul Gomez were just behind with rounds of 68 and 69, respectively.

“I was just really consistent all day,” Seybert said. “I think I hit every fairway and close to every green and my short game was pretty good as well today. I didn’t have any three putts.”

Seybert started on the back nine and got off to a fast start with three birdies in his first four holes. He added that he “left some shots out there” on the course and was still at 3-under through 11 holes and was looking for a jump start to his round.

He got that jump with birdies on No. 3 and No. 4, followed by an eagle on the drivable Par 4 5th to create some separation from the rest of the field.

Seybert added two more birdies on the last two holes to complete his round although his focus didn’t turn to that until holing his final putt.

“You can’t really think about that although it does pop up walking up that last hole,” he said. “But I was just thinking about just taking things one shot at a time and that was something that I really did well today.”

It was a quick turnaround for Seybertt after competing at the Midland Men’s City Championship over the weekend. He finished as the runner-up behind Austin Escamilla and even got a word of advice from the new Midland City champion.

“It felt good to get close to that title,” Seybert said. “I texted Austin this morning and told me just to go get it today. Thankfully, I was able to do that.”

His fellow classmates at Midland Trinity also had plenty of success at Ratliff Ranch Monday.

Trinity senior Julianna Crow and recent graduate Aspen Escamilla finished first and second, respectively, with rounds of 1-under 71 and even-par 72. Aspen’s sister, Ali Escamilla, shot 74 and finished tied for third with Andrews senior Jordyn Hall.

A double bogey on No. 12 and bogey at No. 14 got Crow’s round off to a shaky start.

She was able to steady herself with a birdie on 17 to get back to 2-over par. From there, Crow put together three birdies on her last nine holes to get back under par for the day.

She said the difference was just about relaxing and changing her mindset and added that playing with some of her teammates gave her some extra motivation.

“I just love being able to play with them,” Crow said. “It definitely pushes me to play my best every time I’m playing with them.”

Playing in the group ahead, Aspen said that her focus was concentrating on her own game and controlling what she could. Her family has been on a strong run in recent weeks with Austin and Ali as new Midland champions. She added that they all helped each other get better.

“Over quarantine, the only thing we could really do is practice,” she said. “That’s what we’ve been doing every morning and that’s really paid off for us this summer.”

The top three finishers, along with the top point-earners on the Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour Summer Series, earn invitations to compete at the Summer Series Championship Aug. 10 and 11 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch.

>> GOING LOW: A pair of out-of-state players also went low during Monday’s tournament play. In the Boys 9-10 Prep Division, Isaiah Schmedes of Tijeras (N.M.) shot a 6-under par 30 to take the title in his division. In the Boys 13-14 Division, Kelen Owensby of Hobbs (N.M.) fired a 6-under 66 to win by three strokes over Midland’s Kellen Young.

