  • August 3, 2020

JUNIOR GOLF: Seybert, Crow earn NTPGA area titles

JUNIOR GOLF: Seybert, Crow earn NTPGA area titles

NTPGA West Summer Area Championship

Monday, Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

MEDALIST DIVISION

Boys 15-18

1. Davis Seybert, 63; 2. (tie) Paden Mask, 67; Wyatt Provence, 67; and Jackson Comer, 67; 5. Cameron Lopez, 68; 6. Paul Gomez, 69; 7. (tie) Chase Wiliams, 70; and Hector Cavazos Jr., 70; 9. (tie) Spencer Widner, 72; Stetson Provence, 72; and Warren Taylor, 72; 12. (tie) Alex BiLodeau, 73; Brady Caswell, 73; and Logan McCoid, 73; 15. (tie) Trenton Thompson, 74; Tyler Lingnau, 74; and Skyler Hall, 74; 18. Nick Pursley, 76; 19. Alexander Leuschner, 77; 20. Stance Reeger North, 78; 21. Cutter Ehmann, 80; 22. (tie) Chance Haddox, 81; and Seth Lackey, 81; 24. (tie) Zachary Fieldhouse, 83; and Baron Buse, 83; 26. Austin Lingnau, 87.

Girls 15-18

1. Julianna Crow, 71; 2. Aspen Escamilla, 72; 3. (tie) Brittlyn O’Dell, 74; and Jordyn Hall, 74; 5. Alexandra Escamilla, 75; 6. Angela Aguirre, 76; 7. Jacinta Massie, 78; 8. Anaya Perales, 79; 9. Payton Berry, 81; 10. Brynlee Dyas, 82; 11. Jocelyn Dominguez, 83; 12. Ella Booe, 84; 13. Bailey Ballou, 85; 14. Jazmin Higley, 87; and Gracie O’Brien, 87; 16. Kyliegh McGovern, 88; 17. Andrea Bedell, 99; 18. Kyra Jones, 102.

Boys 13-14

1 Kelen Owensby, 66; 2. Kellen Young, 69; 3. Drew Ironside, 71; 4. Sawyer Burleson, 72; 5. (tie) Jorge Molinar III, 73; and Palmer Stephens, 73; 7. Jayden Max Vergata, 76; 8.Bodee Bratcher, 77; 9. (tie) Reece Harris, 78; and Benjamin Bowser, 78; 11. (tie) Owen Morris, 79; and Noah McKay, 79; 13. Rylan Montana, 81; 14. Christian Martinez, 82; 15. Jack Lankford, 83; 16. Collin Jacobs, 89.

Girls 13-14

1. Falyn Lackey, 80; 2. Annika Armenadriz, 84; 3. Charlee Thacker, 87; 4. Addison Oestreicher, 89; 5. Emme Darnold, 91 6. Ryley Buckner, 93; 7. Natalia Armenta, 96; 8. (tie) Zoe Woemmel,97; and Sierra Snapp, 97; 10. Samara Setiadarma, 102; 11. (tie) Ella Veretto, 103; and Melanie Jones, 103; 13. Jordyn Cruz, 104.

Boys 11-12

1. Jackson Tyler, 72; 2. (tie) Gilbert Lujan, 73; and Miles Cooper, 73; 4. (tie) Jenner King, 76; and Isaiah Igo, 76; 6. Alex Escamilla, 78; 7. Kallaway Soto, 79; 8. (tie) Austin Rosser, 80; and Bryson Clark, 80; 10. Brandon Boynton, 83; 11. Parker Whitney, 84; 12. Carter Petty, 85; 13. Paxton Parter, 87; 14. Carson Lopez,89.

Girls 11-12

1. Lauren Robason, 83; 2. Aubrie Nolan, 95. 

 

PREP DIVISION (9 holes)

Boys 13-14

1. Jarett McDowell, 38; 2. Brayden Tomlinson 44; 3. Camden Reese, 46; 4. Jaxson Bartley, 50; 5. (tie) Tucker Burrow, 56; and Preston Sisemore, 56.

Boys 11-12

1. Carson Ham, 37; 2. Jayden Fossett, 40; 3. Jackson Earl, 42; 4. Ethan Newsom, 44; 5. Ramon Orosco IV, 45; 6. (tie), Ivan Martinez, 46; and Colt Beckham, 46; 8. Cooper Monk, 47; 9. Graham Catalano, 48.

Girls 15-18

1. Sadie Sayre, 53; 2. Bailey Jarrett, 54. 

Girls 13-14

1. Rylee Wood, 40; 2. Olivia Lopez, 51; 3. Charlyee Castillo, 52.

Boys 9-10

1. Isaiah Schmedes, 30; 2. Madden Myers, 32; 3. Caleb Manross, 36; 4. Carson Gonzalez, 37; 5. (tie) Tesher Scharbauer, 39; Drew Igo, 39; and Brooks Cunningham, 39; 8. Zian Delgado, 40; 9. Hudson Branham, 41; 10. Bryson Disher, 41; 11. Brogan Bridges, 43; 12. Baker King, 44; 13. (tie) Mason Clark, 45; and Konner Vickers, 45.

Girls 11-12

1. McKenna Montoya, 39; 2. Hannah Lopez, 43; 3. Olivia Ortiza, 44; 4. Madelyn Lopez, 46; 5. (tie) Emma Sauceda, 50; and Audrey Marler, 50; 7. Ella Morris, 56; 8. Lexi Rodriguez, 57.

Girls 9-10

1. Jayden Sandline, 38; 2. Izzabella Slover, 39; 3. Claire McPherson, 49; 4. Addison Schaub, 50; 5. Addison Ray, 54; 6. Lily Thorne, 57; Brookynn Lewis, NS .

Boys 7-8

1. Trayce Rodriquez; 32; Ryan Robason, 33; 3. Crawford Curtis, 37; 4. (tie) Joshua Schaub, 39; and Karsten Scales, 39; 6. Aiden Molinar, 50; 7. (tie) Zaiden Cano, 51; and Cooper Jobe, 51; 9. Luke Lankford, 52.

Girls 7-8

1. Ada Schmedes, 44; 2. Gracyn Sanchez, 55; Esmie Sanchez, 66.

 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Monday, August 3, 2020 8:04 pm

By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Monday, August 3, 2020 8:04 pm

Prior to the Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour West Summer Area Championship, Davis Sebyert said he had felt pretty good about the state of his game.

Pretty good turned into a personal best.

Seybert got hot on his final nine holes of the day and finished with a 9-under 63 to win the Medalist Boys 15-18 title Monday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

Seybert pulled away from the field and won by four strokes over Amarillo’s Wyatt Provence, Canyon’s Paden Mask and Midland Lee senior Jackson Comer who all shot rounds of 67.

Lee graduates Cameron Lopez and Paul Gomez were just behind with rounds of 68 and 69, respectively.

“I was just really consistent all day,” Seybert said. “I think I hit every fairway and close to every green and my short game was pretty good as well today. I didn’t have any three putts.” 

Seybert started on the back nine and got off to a fast start with three birdies in his first four holes. He added that he “left some shots out there” on the course and was still at 3-under through 11 holes and was looking for a jump start to his round.

He got that jump with birdies on No. 3 and No. 4, followed by an eagle on the drivable Par 4 5th to create some separation from the rest of the field.

Seybert added two more birdies on the last two holes to complete his round although his focus didn’t turn to that until holing his final putt.

“You can’t really think about that although it does pop up walking up that last hole,” he said. “But I was just thinking about just taking things one shot at a time and that was something that I really did well today.”

It was a quick turnaround for Seybertt after competing at the Midland Men’s City Championship over the weekend. He finished as the runner-up behind Austin Escamilla and even got a word of advice from the new Midland City champion.

“It felt good to get close to that title,” Seybert said. “I texted Austin this morning and told me just to go get it today. Thankfully, I was able to do that.”

His fellow classmates at Midland Trinity also had plenty of success at Ratliff Ranch Monday.

Trinity senior Julianna Crow and recent graduate Aspen Escamilla finished first and second, respectively, with rounds of 1-under 71 and even-par 72. Aspen’s sister, Ali Escamilla, shot 74 and finished tied for third with Andrews senior Jordyn Hall.

A double bogey on No. 12 and bogey at No. 14 got Crow’s round off to a shaky start.

She was able to steady herself with a birdie on 17 to get back to 2-over par. From there, Crow put together three birdies on her last nine holes to get back under par for the day.

She said the difference was just about relaxing and changing her mindset and added that playing with some of her teammates gave her some extra motivation.

“I just love being able to play with them,” Crow said. “It definitely pushes me to play my best every time I’m playing with them.”

Playing in the group ahead, Aspen said that her focus was concentrating on her own game and controlling what she could. Her family has been on a strong run in recent weeks with Austin and Ali as new Midland champions. She added that they all helped each other get better.

“Over quarantine, the only thing we could really do is practice,” she said. “That’s what we’ve been doing every morning and that’s really paid off for us this summer.”

The top three finishers, along with the top point-earners on the Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour Summer Series, earn invitations to compete at the Summer Series Championship Aug. 10 and 11 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch.

>> GOING LOW: A pair of out-of-state players also went low during Monday’s tournament play. In the Boys 9-10 Prep Division, Isaiah Schmedes of Tijeras (N.M.) shot a 6-under par 30 to take the title in his division. In the Boys 13-14 Division, Kelen Owensby of Hobbs (N.M.) fired a 6-under 66 to win by three strokes over Midland’s Kellen Young.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , on Monday, August 3, 2020 8:04 pm.

