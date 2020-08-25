INDOOR FOOTBALL: CIF releases 2021 schedule

The Champions Indoor Football league officially unveiled the full schedule for the 2021 season on social media Tuesday. The first game is scheduled for March 12 with the season concluding on June 13.
The West Texas Warbirds will open the season April 3 at Omaha and are scheduled to play their first home game April 10 against the Fort Worth Blaze at the Ector County Coliseum.
The Warbirds were scheduled to make their debut on the field in 2020 before the season was canceled in June due to COVID-19.
All seven teams in the league will play 11 games (six home, five road) and are also slated to play one non-league opponent. The Blaze are a professional team that competes in the American Arena League.
