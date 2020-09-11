HORSE RACING: Odessa native Ramirez lives dream with All-American win

Quarter-horse jockey Ricky Ramirez dreamed about winning the All-American Futurity for years.

He had raced in it so many times but had always come up short of that coveted first-place finish.

Not anymore.

The Odessa native won the crown jewel of quarter-horse racing aboard Whistle Stop Cafe on Monday at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, N.M.

The undefeated filly led at every call, covering the 440 yards in 21.43 seconds, winning by a neck over Instygator.

“It meant a lot,” Ramirez said. “It’s just a big race that I’ve been trying to win for the last 10 or 12 years and we finally were able to accomplish one of my biggest goals.”

Ramirez has ridden in the All-American Futurity 10 times and has finished second twice before finally getting Whistle Stop Cafe to the line in front.

He began racing when he was 13, riding south of Odessa in Pleasant Farms.

It wasn’t until after he graduated from Permian in 2003 when he started racing at Ruidoso Downs.

Ramirez comes from a family that has always been into horse racing.

His father, Hector Ramirez, helped get him started.

“My dad has always had race horses,” Ricky Ramirez said. “Ever since I was a little kid, we’ve always had race horses there in Odessa.

“I grew up around race horses and being a jockey was something that I always wanted to do. Growing up being a jockey was what I wanted to be.”

His father was also part of a line of family members involved in the sport.

“My grandpa had horses in Mexico and my dad just grew up with horses,” Ramirez said. “When he came over here to Odessa, he just kept the tradition going. He’s always had horses.”

Heading to the post, Instygator was the pre-race favorite. Apollitical Gold ended up taking third.

Whistle Stop Cafe, trained by Lubbock’s G. Blane Wood and owned by Whitmire Ranch, also won this year’s Rainbow Futurity.

“I’ve worked with him for 12 years,” Ramirez said of Wood. “We paired up back in 2008. We’ve been a team ever since.”

Ramirez has ridden Whistle Stop Cafe in all six of her wins.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ramirez said. “The All-American Futurity is our Super Bowl. It’s our version of the Kentucky Derby. There’s not a race that tops it as far as quarter horses go.

“Every year, we go out to Ruidoso and watch the All-American and now for me to win it has been a childhood dream come true.”

The All-American Futurity is always held on Labor Day and closes out the quarter horse meeting at Ruidoso Downs.

Ramirez will head back to Texas for the next stop on the racing schedule at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie through November, take a break for the holidays and then return to the irons at Remington Park in Oklahoma City in the spring.

Now residing in Brock, Ramirez said it was good feeling to get to represent Odessa in the winner’s circle.

“All of my family still lives in Odessa,” Ramirez said. “My high school friends still live in Odessa. Everyone knows that this is the race that I’ve tried to win.

“It means a lot to win a big race like that. Coming from Odessa, that’s where I started. It just means a lot.”