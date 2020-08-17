COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Wink Wildcats

WINK Prior to 2019, the last time the Wink football program played 14 games in a season was in 1995, when none of the current Wildcats were even alive.

That changed last year when Wink got a taste of playing on a bigger stage, facing Stratford in the Class 2A Division II regional final at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

After seeing their season end that chilly December evening, the Wildcats are motivated to return to that level and beyond.

“I think they’re motivated by it,” said head coach Brian Gibson, who enters his fourth year as Wink’s head coach. “Last year’s loss to Stratford hurt.

“They were very excited getting that far but weren’t happy by the end result. They want to go further and you can see that in their attitude and work ethic.”

Gibson will lean on a number of seniors returning to make that happen, including son Brock Gibson.

Brock Gibson will play tight end and linebacker for the Wildcats and is one of 23 lettermen back with the Wildcats.

“Having that experience and playing at that high level is huge,” he said. “There’s a reason that the teams who play for state championships get to that level. It’s because of that experience going that deep and knowing what the atmosphere is like.”

Gibson, along with senior receiver/defensive back Grabiel Muniz, will be among the upperclassmen called upon to take charge in a leadership role.

After getting a taste of the big stage a year ago, Muniz says he’s confident the team has what it takes to make another deep playoff push.

“We just have to keep building off of what we did last year,” he said. “It won’t be new to us. We’ll have the experience of playing there and I know we can make a push to AT&T (Stadium) this year.”

In order to build off last year’s success, the Wildcats will have to adjust to slightly smaller numbers and breaking in some new faces in the lineup, along with new district foes.

The Wildcats are in a five-team district with Iraan, McCamey and newcomers Plains and Seagraves.

Brian Gibson said that the Wildcats will be versatile in a lot of different positions and “as talented as a team as I’ve ever coached.” He added that health is paramount, even more so this year given the small numbers and everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve talked to the kids about taking care of their body and doing the things that it takes for us to play a full season,” Gibson said. “We had a good run last year and one of the things that it made it possible for us was that we stayed healthy.”

When the UIL made its decision in July to allow smaller schools to start practice as originally scheduled there was a lot of excitement, particularly for the seniors, that the opportunity to play was still there.

There have been moments where the transition hasn’t been easy. The players understand that being cautious is what it will take to ensure a full season.

“It’s just been crazy,” senior offensive lineman Cory Stewart said. “For us, staying in shape right now is the big thing.”

“We had to make adjustments,” senior linebacker Mason Morgan said. “It’s been a little easier that I thought it would be. We’re just trying to keep our distance so we can have a full year.”

Stewart and Morgan are two seniors who will play integral roles for the Wildcats’ success this season. Stewart is the only returning starter on the offensive line and is tasked with getting the new starters up to speed.

So far, Gibson has liked what he’s seen up front and says that the unit can turn into a strength.

“Coming in, I thought that it might be a place where we struggled a little bit, especially early,” he said. “But I think Coach (Daniel) Kelley has done a phenomenal job getting those guys ready.”

One of the biggest strengths that Gibson said his team is camaraderie, though it may look different because of the virus. Gibson added that the team will all lean on each other to get them through what lies ahead.

“The kids have bought into our program, system and what they believe and they truly lead with love,” he said. “They love the game, love each other, love being leaders and I think that’s going to be a guiding force for us this year.”