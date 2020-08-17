  • August 17, 2020

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Wink Wildcats - Odessa American: Wink

e-Edition Subscribe

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Wink Wildcats

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
2020 Wink Wildcats
2020 High School Football Preview
Wink Wildcats
— COACHES — 

Head coach: Brian Gibson (fourth season).

Coach's overall record: 51-54.

Coach's record at school: 24-14.

Assistant coaches, duties: Jason Archibald (Offensive coordinator), Greg Voyles (Defensive coordinator), Daniel Kelley (Assistant head coach/Assistant athletic director), Roberts Mills (Assistant), Joshua Tally (Assistant).

— TEAM INFORMATION — 

2018 overall record: 10-4.

2018 district record: 3-0.

Last district title: 2019.

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (def. Bovina, 60-7; def. Ralls, 28-12; def. Vega, 28-21; lost to Stratford, 42-13).

Stadium name: Wildcat Stadium.

Base offense: Power Spread.

Base defense: 4-2-5 Multiple.

— PLAYERS — 

Returning lettermen: 23.

Returning starters: 14 (7 offense, 7 defense).

Key returners: Brock Gibson (TE/LB, Sr.), Mason Morgan (TB/ILB, Sr.), Jay Rodgers (WR/S, Sr.), JB Fostel (WR/DB, Sr.), Grabiel Muniz (SS/Utility, Sr.), Braden Dunlap (WR/CB, Jr.), Kanon Gibson (QB/FS, Soph.), Cory Stewart (OL/DE, Sr.), Mack Payne (OL/DT, Jr.), Ivan Salinas (OL/DE, Jr.), Jr Quiroz (Utility/DB, Sr.), Brody Bale (C/ILB, Sr.), Fabian Rodriguez (OL/ILB, Sr.).

Key newcomers: Jordan Tally (WR/CB, Soph.), Brandon Peters (TE/DE, Soph.), Kalonji Martin (WR/DB, Soph.), Jesse Putnam (OL/DL, Soph.), Jalen Ramirez (OL/DL, Soph.).

Wink schedule

Date

0pponent

Time

Site

Aug. 28

Christoval

7 p.m.

Wink

Sept. 4

Ozona

7:30 p.m.

Wink

Sept. 11

Alpine

7:30 p.m.

Wink

Sept. 18

Eldorado

7:30 p.m.

Eldorado

Sept. 25

Smyer

7:30 p.m.

Smyer

Oct. 2

Crane

7:30 p.m.

Wink

Oct. 9

Seagraves

7:30 p.m.

Wink

Oct. 16

McCamey

7:30 p.m.

Wink

Oct. 23

OPEN

 

 

Oct. 30

Iraan

7:30 p.m.

Wink

Nov. 6

Plains

7 p.m.

TBD

Related Galleries

icon-collection HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink practice

Posted: Monday, August 17, 2020 8:30 am

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Wink Wildcats By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

WINK Prior to 2019, the last time the Wink football program played 14 games in a season was in 1995, when none of the current Wildcats were even alive.

That changed last year when Wink got a taste of playing on a bigger stage, facing Stratford in the Class 2A Division II regional final at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

After seeing their season end that chilly December evening, the Wildcats are motivated to return to that level and beyond.

“I think they’re motivated by it,” said head coach Brian Gibson, who enters his fourth year as Wink’s head coach. “Last year’s loss to Stratford hurt.

“They were very excited getting that far but weren’t happy by the end result. They want to go further and you can see that in their attitude and work ethic.”

Gibson will lean on a number of seniors returning to make that happen, including son Brock Gibson.

Brock Gibson will play tight end and linebacker for the Wildcats and is one of 23 lettermen back with the Wildcats.

“Having that experience and playing at that high level is huge,” he said. “There’s a reason that the teams who play for state championships get to that level. It’s because of that experience going that deep and knowing what the atmosphere is like.”

Gibson, along with senior receiver/defensive back Grabiel Muniz, will be among the upperclassmen called upon to take charge in a leadership role.

After getting a taste of the big stage a year ago, Muniz says he’s confident the team has what it takes to make another deep playoff push.

“We just have to keep building off of what we did last year,” he said. “It won’t be new to us. We’ll have the experience of playing there and I know we can make a push to AT&T (Stadium) this year.”

In order to build off last year’s success, the Wildcats will have to adjust to slightly smaller numbers and breaking in some new faces in the lineup, along with new district foes.

The Wildcats are in a five-team district with Iraan, McCamey and newcomers Plains and Seagraves.

Brian Gibson said that the Wildcats will be versatile in a lot of different positions and “as talented as a team as I’ve ever coached.” He added that health is paramount, even more so this year given the small numbers and everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve talked to the kids about taking care of their body and doing the things that it takes for us to play a full season,” Gibson said. “We had a good run last year and one of the things that it made it possible for us was that we stayed healthy.”

When the UIL made its decision in July to allow smaller schools to start practice as originally scheduled there was a lot of excitement, particularly for the seniors, that the opportunity to play was still there.

There have been moments where the transition hasn’t been easy. The players understand that being cautious is what it will take to ensure a full season.

“It’s just been crazy,” senior offensive lineman Cory Stewart said. “For us, staying in shape right now is the big thing.”

“We had to make adjustments,” senior linebacker Mason Morgan said. “It’s been a little easier that I thought it would be. We’re just trying to keep our distance so we can have a full year.”

Stewart and Morgan are two seniors who will play integral roles for the Wildcats’ success this season. Stewart is the only returning starter on the offensive line and is tasked with getting the new starters up to speed.

So far, Gibson has liked what he’s seen up front and says that the unit can turn into a strength.

“Coming in, I thought that it might be a place where we struggled a little bit, especially early,” he said. “But I think Coach (Daniel) Kelley has done a phenomenal job getting those guys ready.”

One of the biggest strengths that Gibson said his team is camaraderie, though it may look different because of the virus. Gibson added that the team will all lean on each other to get them through what lies ahead.

“The kids have bought into our program, system and what they believe and they truly lead with love,” he said. “They love the game, love each other, love being leaders and I think that’s going to be a guiding force for us this year.”

Posted in on Monday, August 17, 2020 8:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain
73°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: E at 10mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 97°/Low 71°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 98°/Low 72°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]