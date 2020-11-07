HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Odessa High

Permian’s Nyxalee Munoz had 10 and 1.5 blocks while Bethani Fierro had nine kills and a half block Friday as the Lady Panthers defeated Odessa High 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 in District 2-6A volleyball action at the Odessa High Fieldhouse.

Jade Workman contributed seven kills, 14 assists, five dig and three aces for the Lady Panthers (7-8 overall, 4-6 district). Denali Cardenas added 10 assists, 10 digs and four aces. Iliana Garcia had q13 digs, two assists and two aces, while Natalia Abila had 12 digs, two kills, three assists and two aces.