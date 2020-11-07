  • November 7, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Odessa High

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Odessa High

Posted: Friday, November 6, 2020 9:30 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Odessa High OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Permian’s Nyxalee Munoz had 10 and 1.5 blocks while Bethani Fierro had nine kills and a half block Friday as the Lady Panthers defeated Odessa High 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 in District 2-6A volleyball action at the Odessa High Fieldhouse.

Jade Workman contributed seven kills, 14 assists, five dig and three aces for the Lady Panthers (7-8 overall, 4-6 district). Denali Cardenas added 10 assists, 10 digs and four aces. Iliana Garcia had q13 digs, two assists and two aces, while Natalia Abila had 12 digs, two kills, three assists and two aces.

The Lady Bronchos are 2-17 overall, 0-11 district.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

