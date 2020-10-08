HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High match at Frenship postponed

The Odessa High volleyball match against Wolfforth Frenship has been postponed according to an email sent out by Frenship head coach Randi Trew.
The Bronchos and the Tigers were scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Friday at The Tiger Pit. The varsity match will be rescheduled to a later date, while the subvarsity matches will not be made up.
Odessa High (2-9 overall, 0-3 District 2-6A) fell to San Angelo Central on Tuesday, while Frenship defeated Permian.
Attempts to Odessa High head coach Victoria Smith for comment were unsuccessful.
