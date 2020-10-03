  • October 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High falls to Abilene High in four sets

Box score

Abilene High def. Odessa High

20- 23, 25-21, 25-21

 

At Odessa High Fieldhouse

Kills — Odessa High: Jade Hernandez 8, Julisha Terry 7, Paige Byford 7, Brianna McClure 5, Kaia Minjarez 5, Aubrey Villa 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 1, Paige Byford 1.

Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 10, Kaia Minjarez 9, Victoria Rodriguez 1.

Digs — Odessa High: Bianna McClure 29, Victoria Rodriguez 18, Kaia Minjarez 11, Jacqlyn Lujan 9, Jade Hernandez 6, Julisha Terry 1, Paige Byford 1.

Aces — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 1, Julisha Terry 1.

Records

Odessa High 2-8, 0-2.

Posted: Saturday, October 3, 2020 12:26 am

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High falls to Abilene High in four sets

The Odessa High volleyball team was dealt a loss in four sets to Abilene High, losing by scores of 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 Friday at OHS Fieldhouse in a District 2-6A contest.

The Lady Bronchos were led in kills by Jade Hernandez who had eight while Julisha Terry and Paige Byford each had seven.

Brianna McClure had 10 assists while Kaia Minjarez had nine.

McClure led the team in digs with 29 while Victoria Rodriquez had 18.

Odessa High fell to 2-8 overall and 0-2 in district.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, October 3, 2020 12:26 am. | Tags: , ,

