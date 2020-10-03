HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High falls to Abilene High in four sets

The Odessa High volleyball team was dealt a loss in four sets to Abilene High, losing by scores of 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 Friday at OHS Fieldhouse in a District 2-6A contest.

The Lady Bronchos were led in kills by Jade Hernandez who had eight while Julisha Terry and Paige Byford each had seven.

Brianna McClure had 10 assists while Kaia Minjarez had nine.

McClure led the team in digs with 29 while Victoria Rodriquez had 18.

Odessa High fell to 2-8 overall and 0-2 in district.