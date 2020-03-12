  • March 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Permian's Wilson looks to make late-season push - Odessa American: Girls

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Permian's Wilson looks to make late-season push

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:39 pm

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Permian's Wilson looks to make late-season push By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Permian’s Daveja Wilson may not have had the best of showings at the West Texas Relays in the long jump last Friday at Ratliff Stadium, but the Lady Panther junior knows she can recover at the next meet.

Wilson, who’s used to taking first or second in the long jump, ended up placing 13th at the West Texas Relays with a jump of 15-feet, 6-inches.

The main reason was because she hurt her right knee when jumping.

“I started my approach wrong and then hyper extended my kneecap,” Wilson said. “After that, it went downhill. I’m not where I want to be, but with districts approaching I’ll get better.”

Her long jump coach, Courtney Miller, is confident that Wilson can recover.

“Wilson, it wasn’t her best day, coming off that twisted knee,” Miller said. “She usually places first. Today was a little bit of a disappointment for her.”

Wilson’s knee, however, shouldn’t hamper her for the remainder of the season.

“Her knee is good and strong, so she can still run,” Miller said.

Wilson began her season on the right foot, taking first at the Tall City Relays in Midland on Feb. 14 at the first meet of the season with a jump of 16-7.50.

“With the Tall City meet, I just came out and I was excited and ready to execute,” Wilson said. “This one, I was ready to execute, but my steps just weren’t right. It’s not my best meet at all.”

Part of the reason for her struggles involved the wind.

While the weather was clear skies, the wind proved to be a menace for her.

“The wind was not working in my favor at all,” Wilson said. “With long jump, that can make a difference. It can affect your form in running. Other than that, the marking on the board, I wasn’t on quite as well, either.”

But with plenty of long jumpers on the team who have shown potential, Miller said Wilson has done of good job of helping the other girls.

“Wilson has a great personality,” Miller said. “She gets the rest of the girls riled up and excited to be here. She keeps things exciting and with her talent, they look up to that. When you have that kind of talent mixed with being a good teammate, that’s great.”

Miller is confident that her long jumpers can place high at the district meet later this year.

“Last year, we finished first, third and fourth, so that’s our goal for this year, to do the same at district,” she said. “We want to take those points and give us a better cushion going into the running events.”

Wilson’s personal best in the long jump is 16-8 and she says to get there, she has to work on her knee drive.

Wilson has her goals set out for the final stretch of the season.

“The second half of the season, I’m planning to come harder and to keep improving,” Wilson said.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , on Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:39 pm. | Tags: , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: N at 9mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 78°/Low 57°
Cloudy with late night rain. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 54°
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

saturday

weather
High 77°/Low 53°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]