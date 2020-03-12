  • March 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Permian's Harris has high hopes for regional berth - Odessa American: Girls

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Permian's Harris has high hopes for regional berth

Posted: Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:49 pm

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Permian's Harris has high hopes for regional berth By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Permian’s Tyranique Harris has been to the Region I-6A meet before in numerous events, including the high jump.

She certainly wouldn’t mind if she could end her high school track and field career the same way she started it.

The Lady Panther senior only once has made it to regionals in the high jump, doing so her freshman year. Since then, she’s been itching to get back to the regional competition or even possibly state in that event.

Harris knows she’s going to have to work on if she wants to do that. At last Friday’s West Texas Relays, she ended up coming in fourth with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches.

“I guess there’s a bunch of things that I can work on,” Harris said. “(Friday’s) been very successful. I’m just glad that the other teams are doing well. I’m competitive but also very humble.”

Knowing that this is her last year, she want to go out on a high note.

“Since it’s my last year, I want to go all out,” Harris said.

Harris has been competing in the high jump since her eighth-grade year. She made it to regionals as a freshman on a 5-0 jump.

She began the season on a promising note, taking first at the Tall City meet in Midland on Feb. 14. Harris finished that meet with a jump of 4-10.

While the skies were clear for the West Texas Relays last week, the wind did make things challenging for her.

“(Friday) was a little breeze, which made it a little hard to run into but it’s a whole lot better than what we had to begin the season,” Harris said. “We had a little bit of sun today so that felt good.”

Harris also competes in other events in track. She spent the majority of the offseason working on relays.

“We did a lot of meet prepping and worked on handoffs and weight building and built a lot of endurance so that we can get back into the groove of things,” Harris said. “Coming off that Christmas break is a big transition. We just want to get on with the rest of the season.”

She’s a little nervous with this being her senior year as she knows it’s the last of her high school track and field career.

“I’m certainly a little nervous this year but we’ve been holding it down and I think we have a shot,” Harris said.

One of the things that she says she needs to work on for the high jump is improving on her jumping technique.

“I got to get my hips up,” Harris said. “If I can do that, I can clear 5-4. I could get five feet but as soon as I get that up then we’re good.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

