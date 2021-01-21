  • January 21, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Niemann sets pace for Permian at 2-6A meet

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Niemann sets pace for Permian at 2-6A meet

District 2-6A Swimming and Diving Championships

Thursday, COM Aquatics Center, Midland

All events in yards

Top four teams and relays qualify for regionals

GIRLS

Team Scores

1. Midland High, 207 points; 2. San Angelo Central, 174; 3. Midland Lee, 62; 4. Permian, 42; 5. Odessa High, 24; 6. Abilene High, 18.

Individual Events

200 medley relay

1. Midland High, 1 minute, 49.24 seconds; 2. San Angelo Central, 1:53.89; 3. Midland Lee, 2:04.24; 4. Permian, 2:14.05; 5. Odessa High, 2:21.41; 6. Abilene High, 2:38.19.

200 freestyle

1. Kiara Aguilar, Midland High, 2:04.67; 2. Elizabeth Sites, Midland Lee, 2:06.69; 3. Holly Herrington, San Angelo Central, 2:11.32; 4. Makaleigh Neimann, 2:13.54; 5. Esperanza Sarabia, San Angelo Central, 2:13.89; 6. Lanie Atwater, Midland High, 2:16.20.

200 individual medley

1. PJ Day, Midland High, 2:09.39; 2. Kamryn Keller, Midland High, 2:15.72; 3. Emma Watkins, San Angelo Central, 2:26.04; 4. Camila Acevedo, San Angelo Central, 2:28.91; 5. Katelyn Mygrants, San Angelo Central, 2:33.47; 6. Elizabeth Brown, Midland High, 2:36.28.

50 freestyle

1. Cassidy Mora, San Angelo Central, 26.13 seconds; 2. Clara Cotton, San Angelo Central, 26.20; 3. Paula Brame, San Angelo Central, 27.09; 4. Morgan Keller, Midland High, 27.27; 5. Alyssa Campbell, Midland High, 27.75; 6. Salma Hernandez, San Angelo Central, 27.90.

1-meter diving

1. Averi McQuitty, Midland High, 448.65 points; 2. Allyse Abbott, Midland High, 410.80; 3. Kathe Hepfer, Midland High, 393.45; 4. Regan Cole, Midland High, 318.95.

100 butterfly

1. Olivia Haskell, Midland High, 57.90; 2. Whitney Edinburgh, 1:00.27; 3. Brianna Ortiz, 1:01.63; 4. Meisi Holems, Midland High, 1;01.82; 5. Addy Foreman, Midland High, 1:01.88; 6. Emma Watkins, San Angelo Central, 1:05.11.

100 freestyle

1. Kamryn Keller, Midland High, 55.62; 2. Rilee Graham, Midland High, 56.04; 3. Kiara Aguilar, Midland High, 57.39; 4. Emma Morales, San Angelo Central, 58.62; 5. Cassidy Mora, San Angelo Central, 58.75.

500 freestyle

1. Elizabeth Sites, Midland Lee, 5:38.45; 2. Morgan Keller, Midland High, 5:44.50; 3. Holly Herrington, San Angelo Central, 6:00.58; 4. Makaleight Niemann, Permian, 6:12.09; 5. Aries Salazer, Midland High, 6:19.83; 6. Esparanza Sarabia, San Angelo Central, 6:19.83.

200 freestyle relay

1. Midland High, 1:41.10; 2. San Angelo Cental, 1:43.36; 3. Midland Lee, 1:54.31; 4. Permian, 1:57.87; 5. Odessa High, 2:04.90; 6. Abilene High, 2:20.15.

100 backstroke

1. Whitney Edinburgh, San Angelo Central, 1:00.22; 2. Olivia Haskell, Midland High, 1:00.53; 3. Addy Foreman, Midland High, 1:01.14; 4. Rilee Graham, Midland High, 1:03.46; 5. Emma Morales, San Angelo Central, 1:03.56; 6. Paula Brame, San Angelo Central, 1:08.82.

100 breaststroke

1. PJ Day, Midland High, 1:05.29; 2. Camila Acevedo, San Angelo Central, 1:10.99; 3. Jillian Dobbs, San Angelo Central, 1:15.68; 4. Sofia Blastick, San Angelo Central, 1:17.85; 5. Elizabeth Brown, Midland High, 1:18.52; 6. Marisa Lopez, San Angelo Central, 1:20.14.

400 freestyle relay

1. Midland High, 3:48.51; 2. San Angelo Central, 3:57.62; 3. Midland Lee, 4:05.74; 4. Permian, 4:18.93; 5. Odessa High, 4:52.19; 6. Abilene High, 5:21.59.

———

BOYS

Team Scores

1. San Angelo Central, 209 points; 2. Midland High, 121; 3. Midland Lee, 75; 4. Abilene High, 40; 5. Permian, 25. 6. Odessa High, 19.

Individual Events

200 medley relay

1. San Angelo Central, 1 minute, 38.34 seconds; 2. Midland Lee, 1:42.25; 3. Midland High, 1:45.40; 4. Abilene High, 1:59.88; 5. Permian, 2:03.40; 6. Odessa High, 2:12.46.

200 freestyle

1. Bandy McKinzie, 1:53.80; 2. Caleb Peacock, San Angelo Central, 1:55.04; 3. Ryder Shelton, San Angelo Central, 1:55.97; 4. Jacob Watkins, San Angelo Central, 1:59.15; 5. Christopher Quirino, 2:06.34; 6. Aalijha Ortiz, Permian, 2:20.61.

200 individual medley

1. Legend Jankowski, 1:58.36; 2. Garrett Hoppmann, 2:00.89; 3. Erik Eikenbary, Midland Lee, 2:03.13; 4. Ethan Welch, San Angelo Central, 2:08.32; 5. Jamak Bhakta, Midland Lee, 2:11.08; 6. Caleb Bush, San Angelo Central, 2:11.56.

50 freestyle

1. Cody Fentress, San Angelo Central, 22.29 seconds; 2. Samuel Helm, San Angelo Central, 22.75; 3. Will Foster, 22.98; 4. Brayden Brewer, San Angelo Central, 23.08; 5. Ethan Wood, Midland Lee, 23.57; 6. Evan Kincheloe, 23.74.

1-meter diving

1. Nicholas Stone, 480.90 points.

100 butterfly

1. Garrett Hoppmann, Midland High, 52.09; 2. Cody Fentress, 52.21; 3. Creed Thompson, San Angelo Central, 55.84; 4. Lane Jordon, Midland High, 56.24; 5. Will Foster, San Angelo Central, 56.40; 6. Jacob Watkins, San Angelo Central, 58.71.

100 freestyle

1. Zak Alvarado, Midland Lee, 50.24; 2. Evan Kincheloe, Midland High, 50.79; 3. Ryder Shelton, San Angelo Central, 51.53; 4. Brayden Brewer, San Angelo Central, 52.02; 5. Caleb Peacock, 52.51; 6. Cameron Bray, San Angelo Central, 52.96.

500 freestyle

1. Legend Jankowski, Midland High, 4:41.96; 2. Bandy McKinzie, Midland High, 5:19.21; 3. Earl Childs, San Angelo Central, 5:33.66; 4. Christopher Quirino, San Angelo Central,  5:34.97; 5. Creed Thompson, San Angelo Central, 5:43.34; 6. Austin Ashley, San Angelo Central, 6:04.82.

200 freestyle relay

1. San Angelo Central, 1:29.25; 2. Midland High, 1:30.18; 3. Abilene High, 1:42.75; 4. Permian, 1:46:33; 5. Midland Lee, 1:51.05.

100 backstroke

1. Samuel Helm, San Angelo Central, 56.14; 2. Jake Shelton, Midland High, 56.19; Janak Bhakta, Midland Lee, 58.72; 4. Jordyn Hendrickson, Abilene High, 1:02.62; 5. Tristan Thompson, San Angelo Central, 1:03.15; 6. Lewis Trevino Tovaas, San Angelo Central, 1:04.01.

100 breaststroke

1. Caleb Bush, San Angelo Central, 1:00.87; 2. Ethan Welch, San Angelo Central, 1:01.87; 3. Erik Eikenbary, Midland Lee, 1:02.07; 4. Rio Pena, Midland High, 1:08.43; 5. Aidan Morales, San Angelo Central, 1:09.20; 6. Alexander Medina, 1:11.25.

400 freestyle relay

1. San Angelo Central, 3:26.92; 2. Midland Lee, 3:27.46; 3. Abilene High, 3:58.75; 4. Odessa High, 4:21.07.

Posted: Thursday, January 21, 2021 7:46 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Niemann sets pace for Permian at 2-6A meet By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

MIDLAND Permian swimmer Makaleigh Niemann wanted to make the most of her final opportunity to compete in the District 2-6A Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday at COM Aquatics Center.

Niemann did that and helped some of her teammates keep their seasons going in the process.

The senior finished fourth in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races and swam the anchor leg in the 200- and 400-freestyle relays to help those teams qualify for the Region I-6A Championships set for Feb. 4-6 at the Debbie Weems Natatorium in Mansfield.

It is the first time that Niemann has qualified for regionals in the individual races.

“I felt really good with my 200 today,” Niemann said. “I was seeded fourth and really planning on making that but I really surprised myself this year.”

It was especially satisfying for Niemann for two reasons:

>> She had finished seventh in the same events in her sophomore and junior years and there were fewer spots available to qualify this time.

>> Only the top four individuals and relay teams qualified for the regional meet as opposed to the usual six due to COVID-19 protocols set in place by the UIL.

Add in the fact that her teammates are going to join her in Mansfield and Thursday turned into a good day for the season.

“I just feel united with my team while also feeling happy and excited,” she added.

The Permian girls also qualified for the regional meet in the 200 medley relay while the Permian boys also qualified in the 200 freestyle relay.

Permian head coach Rob Rankin said that this year was different due to fewer meets and not being able to see the competition as much prior to district.

“I think we competed about as well as we expected to,” Rankin said. “We do have some seniors that are a little disappointed that they didn’t get to go though even though they were in the top six. But we do have five relays that are going and so we’re just going to get to work.”

Odessa High was able to get a relay team qualified in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay.

For head coach Lorenzo Masonsong, the district meet proved to be an encouraging step forward for his team.

“I see we have a lot of potential for growth,” Masonsong said. “We only lose one senior this year so I’m pretty happy about that.

“A lot of kids got to experience what a championship swim meet is like and I can’t wait for next season.”

The Midland High girls were the district champions for the third time in the last four years followed by San Angelo Central, Midland Lee, Permian and Odessa High.

Midland High junior P.J. Day was named Girls Swimmer of the Meet after winning individual titles in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke while also helping her team win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

“Our team knew that they had to perform and there was no backing off,” Midland ISD head swim and dive coach Steve Flato said. “From the first part of the relays on, they just started rolling with it. Top four is tough and I can’t be prouder of them.”

The Central boys team earned its 11th straight district title ahead of Midland High and Midland Lee with Permian and Odessa High finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Midland High senior and UTPB signee Legend Jankowski was named the Boys Swimmer of the Meet with titles in the boys 200-yard IM and setting a new district record in the 500 free with a winning time of 4 minutes, 41.98 seconds. That beat the previous record of 4:44.26 set by Midland High’s Kyle Edens back in 2003.

“I felt pretty great about today,” Jankowski said. “Being able to break a pool record and district record feels great. I can’t wait for regionals.”

Posted in on Thursday, January 21, 2021 7:46 pm.

