GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Ramirez leads Lady Bronchos in win

LUBBOCK Odessa High’s Cassandra Ramirez recorded three goals and an assist Thursday as the Lady Bronchos remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory at Lubbock High.
Yareli Barrera added a goal and two assists for the Lady Bronchos (3-0-1). Summer Ray had a goal and an assist with Paris Ray having one assist.
Goal keeper Bayleah Garcia made eight saves in the victory.
The Lady Bronchos host Lubbock Coronado at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.
