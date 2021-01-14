  • January 14, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Ramirez leads Lady Bronchos in win - Odessa American: Girls

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Ramirez leads Lady Bronchos in win

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 14, 2021 8:27 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Ramirez leads Lady Bronchos in win OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LUBBOCK Odessa High’s Cassandra Ramirez recorded three goals and an assist Thursday as the Lady Bronchos remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory at Lubbock High.

Yareli Barrera added a goal and two assists for the Lady Bronchos (3-0-1). Summer Ray had a goal and an assist with Paris Ray having one assist.

Goal keeper Bayleah Garcia made eight saves in the victory.

The Lady Bronchos host Lubbock Coronado at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Thursday, January 14, 2021 8:27 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
37°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: ENE at 5mph
Feels Like: 34°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 54°/Low 27°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 54°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]