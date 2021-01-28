  • January 28, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High seek first distric wins - Odessa American

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High seek first distric wins

Posted: Thursday, January 28, 2021 7:00 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High seek first distric wins OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian and Odessa High girls soccer teams will be looking to improve on District 2-6A opening draws when they return to play Friday.

The Lady Panthers (4-0-2 overall, 0-0-1 in district) will host defending district champion Wolfforth Frenship at 7:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

At the same time, the Lady Bronchos (5-1-2, 0-0-1) will be facing San Angelo Central (6-3-2, 0-0-1) in a key matchup at Old Bobcat Stadium in San Angelo.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

