GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High seek first distric wins

The Permian and Odessa High girls soccer teams will be looking to improve on District 2-6A opening draws when they return to play Friday.
The Lady Panthers (4-0-2 overall, 0-0-1 in district) will host defending district champion Wolfforth Frenship at 7:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.
At the same time, the Lady Bronchos (5-1-2, 0-0-1) will be facing San Angelo Central (6-3-2, 0-0-1) in a key matchup at Old Bobcat Stadium in San Angelo.
