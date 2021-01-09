GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Munoz sparks Lady Panthers in win

The Permian girls soccer team put up another emphatic victory to begin the season by cruising past Lubbock High 7-1 Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Nyxalee Munoz finished with five goals — four in the first half — while also adding an assist to lead the Lady Panthers (2-0).

Charli Luera added two goals and two assists in a strong effort for Permian while Jaden Sosa added another two assists. Zujeily Romero also had an assist in the victory.

Permian travels to Woodrow to face Lubbock-Cooper at 7 p.m. Tuesday.