  • January 9, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Munoz sparks Lady Panthers in win - Odessa American: Girls

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Munoz sparks Lady Panthers in win

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 9, 2021 7:44 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Munoz sparks Lady Panthers in win OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian girls soccer team put up another emphatic victory to begin the season by cruising past Lubbock High 7-1 Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Nyxalee Munoz finished with five goals — four in the first half — while also adding an assist to lead the Lady Panthers (2-0).

Charli Luera added two goals and two assists in a strong effort for Permian while Jaden Sosa added another two assists. Zujeily Romero also had an assist in the victory.

Permian travels to Woodrow to face Lubbock-Cooper at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, January 9, 2021 7:44 pm. | Tags: , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
36°
Humidity: 93%
Winds: ENE at 11mph
Feels Like: 29°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 36°/Low 29°
Rain and snow. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 33°/Low 24°
Snow early. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

monday

weather
High 41°/Low 23°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 48°/Low 24°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]