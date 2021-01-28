HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos, Panthers look to bounce back

The Permian and Odessa High boys soccer teams return to the pitch Friday to close out the opening week of District 2-6A play.
The Panthers (4-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 in district) host Wolfforth Frenship (2-3-2, 0-0-1) at 5:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium in the district home opener for Permian.
The Bronchos (2-2-2, 0-1-0) travel to face San Angelo Central (5-4-2, 0-0-1) at 5:30 p.m. at Old Bobcat Stadium.
