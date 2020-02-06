HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High hosts Permian in 2-6A opener

The Odessa High and Permian soccer teams open District 2-6A play Friday against each other starting at 5:30 p.m. with the girls game followed by the boys at 7:30 at Ratliff Stadium.

This is the first game action for both the Lady Panthers and Lady Bronchos after taking the last week off after nondistrict play. Both teams are looking to return to the playoffs after finishing second and third, respectively, in the district standings.

On the boys side, the Bronchos start their defense of the district title after finishing unbeaten last season, while the Panthers look to return to the postseason after missing out in 2019.