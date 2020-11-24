  • November 24, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Nov. 24 - Odessa American: Prepsports

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Nov. 24

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
PERMIAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

HARPER TERRY

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Class: Senior

Position: Quarterback

Last Week: Went 9-of-11 passing for 150 yards while leading the team with 16 carries for 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns against San Angelo Central.  

Season: Has completed 49 of 92 passes for 1,045 yards and 20 touchdowns. Has rushed 98 times for 801 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Posted: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 8:58 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Nov. 24 By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

While a number of high school football teams across the state have had to deal with more than one bye week on their schedules this year due to COVID, Permian has been one of the lucky squads to not have that problem.

Since getting the green light for when 6A and 5A teams could start the season, the Panthers have managed to get in as close to a full schedule as possible without any disruptions.

Now Permian can look to its long-awaited bye week and it comes at a unique time at the end of the regular season for District 2-6A.

“Just the way things fell this year, it’s been a long time (coming) so we’re going to get rested up this week and then get back to it,” Ellison said of the Panthers’ bye.

Permian safely locked up a spot in the playoffs with a 42-14 victory against Midland High two weeks ago and last week clinched its third consecutive District 2-6A title with a 58-38 victory over San Angelo Central.

Now Permian can take the time to rest up and get a head start looking at the playoffs as the Panthers await their bi-district opponent.  

“We’re going to look at the film this week and go back to work and see who we’re going to face in the playoffs and go from there,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said.

With Thanksgiving also on the schedule this week, Ellison doesn’t anticipate any loss in focus from his players during the holiday.

“We’re going to continue to practice and we’re going to be smart about it,” Ellison said. “We have a good plan.”

>> TRICK PLAY: Late in the second quarter against the Bobcats, the Panthers used a little trickery to close out the first half on a strong note.

Quarterback Harper Terry lateraled the football to Rodney Hall on his left side, who then connected with wide receiver Shy Stephens-Deary in the end zone on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 52 seconds remaining in the first half.

‘We’ve been practicing that play all week,” Terry said. “They set a trap on Shy with the post route so we did a post corner and I just put the ball where they could make the play.”

The Panthers’ ensuing two-point conversion tied the game up at 17-17 at the half.

It was a strong way to finish out a quarter in which Permian trailed 17-6 at one point. Terry said that scoring drive helped carry the momentum into the second half for the Panthers.

“It was a huge confidence booster,” Terry said. “We didn’t have a great first quarter. We didn’t come out very strong but being able to go out like that at halftime was great.”

>> KEEPING IT UP: Stephens-Deary has been enjoying a record-breaking season, setting the single-game record of five touchdowns against Odessa High on Nov. 6. The following week, against Midland High, Stephens-Deary caught three more touchdowns to give him 14 on the season, another regular-season record.

He added three more scores Friday against the Bobcats to move up to 17 for the season, tying him with Roy Williams (1998) for the most in a single season, including playoffs.

>> THIRD IN A ROW: Not only is it the third straight year to feature a district title for Permian but it’s also the third consecutive 2-6A crown for Ellison who’s won it each of his years as the Panthers’ head coach.

Don’t expect him to brag about it.

“It just means I have a great staff and that I have great kids,” Ellison said. “That’s all that means.”

>> LOWER LEVELS: The Permian JV Black and Freshman Black teams both won undefeated district titles.

The Permian JV Black defeated Central 42-20 while the JV White was also victorious with a 35-28 victory.

The Permian freshman teams  ended up splitting last week against San Angelo Central.

The Freshman Black posted a 50-20 win while the Freshman White came up short 14-12.

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 8:58 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: NW at 10mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 34°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 67°/Low 43°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 77°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]