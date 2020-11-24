HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Nov. 24

While a number of high school football teams across the state have had to deal with more than one bye week on their schedules this year due to COVID, Permian has been one of the lucky squads to not have that problem.
Since getting the green light for when 6A and 5A teams could start the season, the Panthers have managed to get in as close to a full schedule as possible without any disruptions.
Now Permian can look to its long-awaited bye week and it comes at a unique time at the end of the regular season for District 2-6A.
“Just the way things fell this year, it’s been a long time (coming) so we’re going to get rested up this week and then get back to it,” Ellison said of the Panthers’ bye.
Permian safely locked up a spot in the playoffs with a 42-14 victory against Midland High two weeks ago and last week clinched its third consecutive District 2-6A title with a 58-38 victory over San Angelo Central.
Now Permian can take the time to rest up and get a head start looking at the playoffs as the Panthers await their bi-district opponent.
“We’re going to look at the film this week and go back to work and see who we’re going to face in the playoffs and go from there,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said.
With Thanksgiving also on the schedule this week, Ellison doesn’t anticipate any loss in focus from his players during the holiday.
“We’re going to continue to practice and we’re going to be smart about it,” Ellison said. “We have a good plan.”
>> TRICK PLAY: Late in the second quarter against the Bobcats, the Panthers used a little trickery to close out the first half on a strong note.
Quarterback Harper Terry lateraled the football to Rodney Hall on his left side, who then connected with wide receiver Shy Stephens-Deary in the end zone on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 52 seconds remaining in the first half.
‘We’ve been practicing that play all week,” Terry said. “They set a trap on Shy with the post route so we did a post corner and I just put the ball where they could make the play.”
The Panthers’ ensuing two-point conversion tied the game up at 17-17 at the half.
It was a strong way to finish out a quarter in which Permian trailed 17-6 at one point. Terry said that scoring drive helped carry the momentum into the second half for the Panthers.
“It was a huge confidence booster,” Terry said. “We didn’t have a great first quarter. We didn’t come out very strong but being able to go out like that at halftime was great.”
>> KEEPING IT UP: Stephens-Deary has been enjoying a record-breaking season, setting the single-game record of five touchdowns against Odessa High on Nov. 6. The following week, against Midland High, Stephens-Deary caught three more touchdowns to give him 14 on the season, another regular-season record.
He added three more scores Friday against the Bobcats to move up to 17 for the season, tying him with Roy Williams (1998) for the most in a single season, including playoffs.
>> THIRD IN A ROW: Not only is it the third straight year to feature a district title for Permian but it’s also the third consecutive 2-6A crown for Ellison who’s won it each of his years as the Panthers’ head coach.
Don’t expect him to brag about it.
“It just means I have a great staff and that I have great kids,” Ellison said. “That’s all that means.”
>> LOWER LEVELS: The Permian JV Black and Freshman Black teams both won undefeated district titles.
The Permian JV Black defeated Central 42-20 while the JV White was also victorious with a 35-28 victory.
The Permian freshman teams ended up splitting last week against San Angelo Central.
The Freshman Black posted a 50-20 win while the Freshman White came up short 14-12.
>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba
Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.