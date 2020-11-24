HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High notebook for Nov. 24

Most years, practicing during Thanksgiving week meant that a high school football team was still playing and in the middle of a postseason run.
One thing that has become obvious, however, is that 2020 has been a year unlike any other.
Because of the late start to the regular season and the reshuffled District 2-6A schedule, the Odessa High football team will be one of those teams practicing during Thanksgiving week in preparation for its final game of the season.
The Bronchos will travel north to face Wolfforth Frenship at 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium in Wolfforth.
Head coach Danny Servance said that it is an unusual week but plans to make the most of it with his team.
“It’s something that not everyone gets to experience,” Servance said. “We’ve really been blessed with that opportunity and I told those guys that it’s going to be fun getting to work out Thanksgiving week.
“We’re going to get after it this week and our kids are looking forward to it.”
Servance added that he was encouraged by the effort and fight his team showed in last Friday’s 29-7 loss to Abilene High at Ratliff Stadium.
He had particularly high praise for the defense that held the Eagles to nine first half points and made a couple of key stops to keep the Bronchos in the game.
“They’ve been giving great effort all year,” Servance said of his defense. “Some of the scores probably don’t reflect that because when you play that many snaps, sooner or later, you get worn down. But they’ve played with great effort, energy and fire and continue to do that week after week.”
This game is similar to last season’s regular-season finale in that the game is merely for pride after Frenship was also eliminated from postseason contention with last Friday’s results.
Where the circumstances differ is dealing with COVID-19 and Servance said that the team has had to take a day-by-day approach rather than game-by-game. The hope now is that the team is able to build off the energy and effort and try to break through for a victory.
“We expect those guys to go out and give a gallant effort and to play with everything they have and continue to exemplify Broncho pride,” Servance said. “Our kids understand that this will be their last opportunity this year and for the seniors, it may the last opportunity for the rest of their lives. So we want to honor those guys and go out and give a great effort and try to get a win for them.”
>> INJURY UPDATE: Junior quarterback Kason Sims ended up making his first start for the Bronchos as Diego Cervantes was battling an injury. Cervantes did enter the game with 6:12 remaining and led Odessa High to its lone drive against Abilene High.
Servance said that it was too early to say who will start Friday but that he liked what he saw from Cervantes.
“We put Diego in the game to see if we could try and get a spark on offense and see where he was physically,” he said. “He seems to be okay and I know he made a lot of strides physically to get back where he can get in the ball game.”
>> MORE ON THE TIGERS: Wolfforth Frenship enters Friday’s game also looking to end the season on a good note. After making the playoffs a year ago under quarterback Donovan Smith, the Tigers have leaned more on the rushing attack to make things happen. Senior William Bayouth leads the team with 644 yards and seven touchdowns.
“They still have (Bayouth) and receivers who can make plays,” Servance said. “Their offensive line does a great job and I still think they’re a very worthy opponent. We’re going to have to be ready to play.”
>> SERIES HISTORY: Wolfforth Frenship leads the all-time series 4-3 but this will be the ninth meeting all-time. The matchup back in 2007 that was declared a no-contest after the game was delayed at halftime due to inclement weather in Wolfforth. The road team has won the last two matchups in the series.
>> SUBVARSITY SCORES: Abilene High Freshman 61, Odessa High 6; Abilene High JV 28, Odessa High JV 12. The freshmen are a combined 1-9 while the junior varsity team is 1-6.
Both teams wrap up the regular season against Wolfforth Frenship Wednesday. The junior varsity team plays at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ratliff Stadium and the freshman play at the same time in Wolfforth.
