  • November 24, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews boys finish fourth in Round Rock

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews boys finish fourth in Round Rock

Posted: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 8:51 pm

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews boys finish fourth in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK Andrews' Matthew Villarreal finished eighth in 16 minutes, 22.86 seconds to lead the Mustangs’ boys team to a fourth-place finish at the UIL Class 4A State Cross Country Championships Tuesday at Old Settler’s Park.

Teammate Derek Hernandez finished 13th in 16:37.42, with Devan Lujan following in 17th in 16:43.78.

San Elizario and Melissa each scored 57 points in the team competition, with San Elizario earning the title with a better finish with its sixth runner. Perryton was third with 110 points, followed by Andrews at 130.

In the girls Class 2A race, Wink’s Autumn Smith finished 23rd in a time of 13:16.78 for the two-mile trek.

Posted in , , , , , on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 8:51 pm.

