HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wellington rallies past McCamey in quarterfinal

WOODROW It was a dream start Friday for the McCamey football team in the first 12 minutes of its game against Wellington.
Unfortunately for the Badgers, the game quickly turned upside down.
The Skyrockets dominated the final three quarters, defeating the Badgers 46-26 in a Class 2A Division II state quarterfinal at Pirate Stadium.
Wellington scored 46 unanswered points after McCamey led 18-0 before the end of the first quarter.
The Skyrockets (13-0 overall) advanced to the state semifinals to face Windthorst next week. McCamey finished the season at 11-2 and concluded its deepest playoff run since the 2006 season, when the Badgers reached the state final.
“Give credit to Wellington because they’re a really good football team,” McCamey head coach Michael Woodard said. “We knew they were a great team and we swung for the fences all night long. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.
“These guys have accomplished so much this year and this stings right now but I’m really proud of them.”
The Badgers started off as well as they could have hoped for, taking the first drive down the field for a score. Ivan Rubio connected with Caden Johnson for a 34-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the game.
McCamey’s defense held the Wellington ground attack in check on it first drive and the Badgers took advantage on their ensuing possession. Noah Torres capped off a four-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to go up 12-0.
Wellington appeared to settled in on its next drive, but the Badgers defense continued its hot start by forcing two fumbles on consecutive Skyrockets’ drives.
McCamey’s Nano Rodriguez recovered the first fumble and and ran it back 95 yards for a score to make it 18-0 with 1:56 left in the first quarter.
The second fumble did not result in points as McCamey’s drive stalled.
Once Wellington got the ball, the Skyrockets ground attack went to work holding it for more than six minutes. Quarterback Creighton Killian snuck it in from a yard out to get Wellington on the board.
The Skyrockets seized momentum late in the half with one of only two passes thrown in the game. The second pass resulted in a 62-yard strike from Killian to Jordan Nation.
The ensuing two-point conversion cut McCamey’s lead to 18-16 as the momentum was all with Wellington.
The Skyrockets picked up right where they left off in the first half, taking their first four possessions of the second half for rushing touchdowns.
Junior Marc Ramirez had three of those scores from 12, 18 and 21 yards as part of his 35-carry workload, while Mason Folk added a 30-yard scoring run on Wellington’s second possession of the half.
“That’s a great football team that McCamey has,” Wellington head coach Greg Proffitt said. “They have some great athletes and they played hard too and we were able to wear them out in the fourth quarter. Now, we just have to do that again next week.”
On the other sideline, McCamey’s offense wasn’t able to find the same spark it had in the first half as its first four possessions resulted in three turnovers on downs and a Wellington interception.
The Badgers did end their final possession with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Rubio to Brayden Fuentes to cap the scoring.