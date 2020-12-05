  • December 5, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wellington rallies past McCamey in quarterfinal - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wellington rallies past McCamey in quarterfinal

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Wellington 46, McCamey 26

Class 2A Division II Region I Final

Pirate Stadium, Woodrow

Wellington................ 0.. 16   14   16   —    46

McCamey................ 18.... 0     0     8   —    26

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

McCamey: Caden Johnson 34 pass from Ivan Rubio (run failed), 10:23.

McCamey: Noah Torres 11 run (pass failed), 6:59.

McCamey: Nano Rodriguez 95 fumble return (pass failed), 1:56.

Second Quarter

Wellington: Creighton Killian 1 run (Marc Ramirez run), 2:08.

Wellington: Jordan Nation 62 pass from Creighton Killian, (Marc Ramirez run), 0:36

Third Quarter

Wellington: Marc Ramirez 12 run (run failed), 7:53.

Wellington: Mason Folk 30 run (Marc Ramirez run), 4:03.

Fourth Quarter

Wellington: Marc Ramirez 18 run (Mason Folk run), 9:56.

Wellington: Marc Ramirez 21 run (John Ramirez run), 7:16.

McCamey: Brayden Fuentes 22 pass from Ivan Rubio (Nano Rodriguez pass from Rubio), 1:40.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                              Wellington         McCamey

First Downs........................ 21.................... 12

Total Yards...................... 461.................. 280

Rushes-Yards............ 64-394............. 23-163

Passing............................. 67.................. 117

Comp-Att-Int................. 2-2-0............. 6-23-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 3-3................... 2-0

Punts-Avg.................... 1-33.0.............. 2-33.5

Penalties-Yards............. 5-42................. 3-15

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Wellington: Marc Ramirez 35-256, Mason Folk 16-92, John Ramirez 3-34, Nixon Folk 1-6, Kaden Valles 1-3, Jayden Castillo 4-0, Creighton Killian 4-(-2).

McCamey: Ivan Rubio 13-90, Noah Torres 4-48, Matthew Rosas 3-15, Caden Jonshon 2-10, Nano Rodriguez 1-0.

Passing

Wellington: Creighton Killian 2-2-0—67.

McCamey: Ivan Rubio 6-23-1—117.

Receiving

Wellington: Jordan Nation 1-62, Mason Folk 1-5.

McCamey: Caden Johnson 3-66, Brayden Fuentes 2-38, Matthew Rosas 1-13.

Interceptions

Wellington: Barret Phillips 1-0.

McCamey: None.

Related Galleries

icon-collection HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey vs. Wellington, Class 2A Division II Regional Final
 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Saturday, December 5, 2020 12:18 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wellington rallies past McCamey in quarterfinal By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

WOODROW It was a dream start Friday for the McCamey football team in the first 12 minutes of its game against Wellington.

Unfortunately for the Badgers, the game quickly turned upside down.

The Skyrockets dominated the final three quarters, defeating the Badgers 46-26 in a Class 2A Division II state quarterfinal at Pirate Stadium.

Wellington scored 46 unanswered points after McCamey led 18-0 before the end of the first quarter.

The Skyrockets (13-0 overall) advanced to the state semifinals to face Windthorst next week. McCamey finished the season at 11-2 and concluded its deepest playoff run since the 2006 season, when the Badgers reached the state final.

“Give credit to Wellington because they’re a really good football team,” McCamey head coach Michael Woodard said. “We knew they were a great team and we swung for the fences all night long. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.

“These guys have accomplished so much this year and this stings right now but I’m really proud of them.”

The Badgers started off as well as they could have hoped for, taking the first drive down the field for a score. Ivan Rubio connected with Caden Johnson for a 34-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the game.

McCamey’s defense held the Wellington ground attack in check on it first drive and the Badgers took advantage on their ensuing possession. Noah Torres capped off a four-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to go up 12-0.

Wellington appeared to settled in on its next drive, but the Badgers defense continued its hot start by forcing two fumbles on consecutive Skyrockets’ drives.

McCamey’s Nano Rodriguez recovered the first fumble and and ran it back 95 yards for a score to make it 18-0 with 1:56 left in the first quarter.

The second fumble did not result in points as McCamey’s drive stalled.

Once Wellington got the ball, the Skyrockets ground attack went to work holding it for more than six minutes. Quarterback Creighton Killian snuck it in from a yard out to get Wellington on the board.

The Skyrockets seized momentum late in the half with one of only two passes thrown in the game. The second pass resulted in a 62-yard strike from Killian to Jordan Nation.

The ensuing two-point conversion cut McCamey’s lead to 18-16 as the momentum was all with Wellington.

The Skyrockets picked up right where they left off in the first half, taking their first four possessions of the second half for rushing touchdowns.

Junior Marc Ramirez had three of those scores from 12, 18 and 21 yards as part of his 35-carry workload, while Mason Folk added a 30-yard scoring run on Wellington’s second possession of the half.

“That’s a great football team that McCamey has,” Wellington head coach Greg Proffitt said. “They have some great athletes and they played hard too and we were able to wear them out in the fourth quarter. Now, we just have to do that again next week.”

On the other sideline, McCamey’s offense wasn’t able to find the same spark it had in the first half as its first four possessions resulted in three turnovers on downs and a Wellington interception.

The Badgers did end their final possession with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Rubio to Brayden Fuentes to cap the scoring.

Posted in , on Saturday, December 5, 2020 12:18 am. | Tags: , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
35°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: W at 4mph
Feels Like: 31°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 28°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 47°/Low 32°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 63°/Low 32°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]