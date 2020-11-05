HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week Seven District 2-6A Capsules

MIDLAND LEE REBELS AT WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP TIGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Peoples Bank Stadium, Wolfforth
>> Records: Midland Lee 4-1 overall, 1-1 District 2-6A; Wolfforth Frenship 2-4, 1-2.
>> Last Week: Midland Lee 51, Abilene High 19; Permian 36, Wolfforth Frenship 27.
>> Radio: AM-550/FM-95.5/FM-97.5 (KCRS), Midland; FM-97.3 (KTTU), Lubbock.
>> Internet: newstalkkcrs.com (Midland Lee); Frenship.tv; doublet973.com (Lubbock).
>> Last Season: Midland Lee 59, Wolfforth Frenship 36.
>> Notes: Midland Lee had a bounce-back effort against Abilene High after having the week off. … The Rebels jumped out to an early lead and never looked back against the Eagles. … Quarterback Mikey Serrano threw for 270 yards and three scores, while Makhilyn Young added 164 yards on the ground and two total scores. … Frenship is playing just its second home game of the season and will also look to turn things around after Permian pulled away in the fourth quarter last week. … William Bayouth led the Tigers with 96 yards rushing against the Panthers and Corbin Gandy threw for 123 yards. … This is just the fifth meeting all time between the two schools and Midland Lee has won the last three matchups.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL BOBCATS AT MIDLAND HIGH BULLDOGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.
>> Records: San Angelo Central 3-3 overall, 3-0 District 2-6A; Midland High 1-4, 1-1.
>> Last Week: San Angelo Central 38, Odessa High 7; Midland High did not play.
>> Radio: FM-102.1 (KFZK); FM-94.1 (KIXY-San Angelo).
>> Internet: classicrock102.net (Midland); kixyfm.com (San Angelo)
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2017 after Central’s absence from the district the last two years. …. The Bobcats pulled away in the second quarter against Odessa High with a run of 24 unanswered points. Senior quarterback Malachi Brown threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns to four different receivers, and the defense held the Bronchos to 167 yards of offense. … Central can clinch a playoff spot with a win Friday. … Midland High will try to make it two straight wins after having the week off last week. … Running back Daniel Garcia finished with a season-best 213 yards rushing in Midland High’s victory against Odessa High and will look to keep things going at home this week. … San Angelo Central leads the all-time series 44-28-2 and has won the last six meetings dating back to 2012.