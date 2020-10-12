HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Honor Roll

ISAIAS SANCHEZ
>> School: Crane
>> Height: 5-foot-8
>> Weight: 155
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Running back
>> Last Week: Rushed for 168 yards and five touchdowns on just seven carries, an average of 24 yards per attempt, as the Golden Cranes opened District 1-3A Division II with a 91-0 victory against Compass Academy.
TREY CROSS
>> School: Greenwood
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Running back
>> Last Week: Rushed for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries in Greenwood’s 36-30 OT loss at Sweetwater. It was the second game in a row Cross has reached the 300-yard mark, following his school-record 369 yards a week earlier.
CHENO NAVARRETTE
>> School: Monahans
>> Height: 5-foot-8
>> Weight: 155
>> Class: Freshman
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: Accounted for 325 total yards and five touchdowns as Monahans opened District 1-4A Division II with a 46-7 victory against Snyder. Navarrette was 10-of-19 passing for 203 yards and three TDs, while rushing for 122 yards and two scores on 17 carries. He put the Loboes ahead to stay with a 74-yard TD pass to Ja’marcus Pickens.
MASON MORGAN
>> School: Wink
>> Height: 6-foot-0
>> Weight: 220
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Running back-linebacker
>> Last Week: Recorded 18 tackles, five shy of Wink’s single game record, before being pulled after one series in the third quarter of the Wildcats’ 37-14 victory against Seagraves to open District 1-2A Division II. Morgan had two tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles which he returned for 104 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. He also rushed six times for 30 yards and a TD.
OSCAR MORALES
>> School: Fort Davis
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 150
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: Running back
>> Last Week: Accounted for 265 total yards and six touchdowns in a 62-18 nondistrict victory against Grandfalls-Royalty. Morales rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He also completed 4 of 8 passes for 68 yards and two scores.