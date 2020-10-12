  • October 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Honor Roll - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Honor Roll

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 12, 2020 7:43 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Honor Roll By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

ISAIAS SANCHEZ

>> School: Crane

>> Height: 5-foot-8

>> Weight: 155

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Rushed for 168 yards and five touchdowns on just seven carries, an average of 24 yards per attempt, as the Golden Cranes opened District 1-3A Division II with a 91-0 victory against Compass Academy.

 

TREY CROSS

>> School: Greenwood

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Rushed for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries in Greenwood’s 36-30 OT loss at Sweetwater. It was the second game in a row Cross has reached the 300-yard mark, following his school-record 369 yards a week earlier.

 

CHENO NAVARRETTE

>> School: Monahans

>> Height: 5-foot-8

>> Weight: 155

>> Class: Freshman

>> Position: Quarterback

>> Last Week: Accounted for 325 total yards and five touchdowns as Monahans opened District 1-4A Division II with a 46-7 victory against Snyder. Navarrette was 10-of-19 passing for 203 yards and three TDs, while rushing for 122 yards and two scores on 17 carries. He put the Loboes ahead to stay with a 74-yard TD pass to Ja’marcus Pickens.

 

MASON MORGAN

>> School: Wink

>> Height: 6-foot-0

>> Weight: 220

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Running back-linebacker

>> Last Week: Recorded 18 tackles, five shy of Wink’s single game record, before being pulled after one series in the third quarter of the Wildcats’ 37-14 victory against Seagraves to open District 1-2A Division II. Morgan had two tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles which he returned for 104 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. He also rushed six times for 30 yards and a TD.

 

OSCAR MORALES

>> School: Fort Davis

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 150

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Accounted for 265 total yards and six touchdowns in a 62-18 nondistrict victory against Grandfalls-Royalty. Morales rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He also completed 4 of 8 passes for 68 yards and two scores.

Posted in , , , , , on Monday, October 12, 2020 7:43 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
71°
Humidity: 16%
Winds: ESE at 7mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 52°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 89°/Low 60°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 96°/Low 57°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]