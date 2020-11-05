HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 11 Permian Basin Capsules

PECOS EAGLES VS. GATESVILLE HORNETS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo.
>> Records: Pecos 3-4; Gatesville 3-5.
>> Last Week: Pecos def. Snyder, 21-7; Gatesville def. Jarrell, 35-28.
>> Radio: AM-1400 (Pecos).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: This is a game that both schools scheduled to keep the players active in a bye week before the playoffs. … Pecos made the playoffs with the victory last week against the Tigers. Running backs Ezekiel Saldana and Abel Velasquez lead the offense.
LEVELLAND LOBOS AT SEMINOLE INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wigwam Stadium.
>> Records: Levelland 2-7 overall, 1-2 District 2-4A Division II; Seminole 3-6, 1-2.
>> Last Week: Levelland lost to Lubbock Estacado, 41-24; Seminole lost to Perryton, 28-14.
>> Radio: AM-12450/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Levelland 26, Seminole 14.
>> Notes: The Indians can solidify their playoff position with a victory against the Lobos. The quarterbacking duo of River Powers and Blake Flowers have combined 1,969 yards and 17 touchdowns. Running back Jason Mejia has carried the ball 110 times for 701 yards and six touchdowns.
TORNILLO COYOTES AT COMPASS ACADEMY COUGARS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, J.M. King Memorial Stadium, Greenwood H.S.
>> Records: Tornillo 2-2 overall, 1-2 District 1-3A Division II; Compass Academy 1-6, 1-2.
>> Last Week: Tornillo lost to Crane, 50-8; Alpine def. Compass Academy, forfeit.
>> Radio: None
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Cougars host the Coyotes with the playoffs on the line. Compass Academy was forced to forfeit last week’s game because of COVID-19 precautions. It is just the second home game of the year for the Cougars.
McCAMEY BADGERS AT SEAGRAVES EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday,
>> Records: McCamey 7-1 overall, 3-0 District 1-2A Division II; Seagraves 3-5, 1-2.
>> Last Week: McCamey def. Plains, 61-6; Seagraves did not play.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Badgers have clinched a share of the district title entering the game and clinch it with a victory. Quarterback Ivan Rubio has completed 66 of 99 passes for 1,290 yards and 23 touchdowns, while adding 527 yards on 52 carries and 11 touchdowns. Running back Zachary Rosas leads the team with 88 carries for 688 yards and 11 touchdowns.
MARFA SHORTHORNS AT VAN HORN EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium.
>> Records: Marfa 1-4 overall, 0-1 District 5-1A Division I; Van Horn 3-2, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Marfa did not play; Van Horn lost by forfeit to Fort Davis;.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Neither team had the chance to play last week because of COVID-19 precautions. The Eagles have a chance to clinch the a playoff berth in the program’s first year at the six-man level.
FORT DAVIS INDIANS AT BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longhorn Stadium.
>> Records: Fort Davis 5-3 overall, 2-0 District 5-1A Division I; Buena Vista 4-4, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Fort Davis def. Van Horn, forfeit; Buena Vista did not play.
>> Radio: FM-92.7 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Another pair of schools sidelined because of COVID-19 last week. … The visiting Indians have a chance to win the district title outright.
RANKIN RED DEVILS AT GARDEN CITY BEARKATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bearkat Stadium, Garden City.
>> Records: Rankin 8-1 overall, 2-0 District 6-1A Division I ; Garden City 5-4, 2-0.
>> Last Week: Rankin def. Midland TLCA, 50-0; Garden City def. Lenorah Grady, 59-34.
>> Radio: mixlr.com/red-devil-radio.
>> Last Season: Rankin 60, Garden City 46.
>> Notes: Rankin is ranked No. 4 in the state in the Class 1A Division I polls, with the host Bearkats sitting at No. 27. … This is the second conseuctive season that the matchup will be on the Bearkats’ home turf.
SANDERSON EAGLES AT BALMORHEA BEARS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bear Stadium.
>> Records: Sanderson 2-6 overall, 1-1 District 5-1A Division II; Balmorhea 6-1, 2-0.
>> Last Week: Balmorhea def. Sierra Blanca by forfeit; Sanderson def. Grandfalls-Royalty, 45-20.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The host Bears are the top-ranked team in Class 1A Division II and have put many of their opponents back on the bus by halftime this season. … Sanderson, win or lose, is in the playoffs.
