  • October 10, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Three touchdown returns doom Permian against Tascosa

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Three touchdown returns doom Permian against Tascosa

Amarillo Tascosa 40, Permian 18

Permian.................... 0.... 6   12     0   —    18

Amarillo Tascosa..... 8.. 13   19     0   —    40

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Amarillo Tascosa: Darius Sanders 2 interception return (Major Everhart run), 1:41.

Second Quarter

Amarillo Tascosa: Logan Nance 9 run (David Aguayo kick), 5:47. Drive: 14 plays, 80 yards, 5:58. Key plays: Tascosa converted two fourth downs and got a first down on a Permian personal foul to keep the drive alive.

Amarillo Tascosa: L’Travion Brown 60 interception return, (pass failed), 3:51.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 25 pass from Harper Terry (kick failed), 2:04. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:47. Key play: Rodney Hall carried the ball 42 yards from the Permian 30 to the Tascosa 28-yard line to set up the score.

Third Quarter

Amarillo Tascosa: B.T. Daniel 21 run (David Aguayo kick), 10:05. Drive: 5 plays, 59 yards, 1:52. Key plays: Major Everhart carried the ball 21 yards on the opening play to move the ball into Permian territory.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 31 pass from Harper Terry (run failed), 6:48. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 3:07. Key play: A personal foul by Tascosa on a Permian sack gave the Panthers a first down in Rebels territory to keep the drive alive.

Amarillo Tascosa: Major Everhart 95 kickoff return (kick failed), 6:35.

Amarillo Tascosa: L’Travion Brown 66 run (kick blocked), 3:29. Drive:  4 plays, 78 yards, 1:56. Key play: Richard Ybarra recovered a Permian fumble to give the Rebels good field position.

Permian: Cade Tschaunder 8 pass from Harper Terry (pass failed), 0:00. Drive: 5 plays, 50 yards, 1:44. Key plays: After Joaquin Gonzales recovered a Tascosa fumble, Terran Limuel took the ensuing offensive play for a 40 yard run to put the Panthers in the red zone.

Fourth Quarter

No scoring

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                  Permian           Tascosa

First Downs........................ 15.................... 16

Total Yards...................... 318.................. 342

Rushes-Yards............ 39-246............. 50-297

Passing Yards................... 72.................... 45

Passing...................... 5-21-4............... 2-3-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 2-2

Punts-Avg.................... 2-44.0.............. 1-39.0

Penalties-Yards............. 9-72................. 5-65

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Permian: Terran Limuel 8-71, Rodney Hall 4-62, Harper Terry 11-54, Tristan Johnson 4-21, Andy Castillo 5-13, Cade Tschauner 1-11, Lucas Salazar 2-5, Johnny Martinez 1-4, Zach Wheeler 1-4, Shy Stephens-Deary 2-1.

Tascosa: L’Travion Brown 3-70, Major Everhart 2-55, B.T. Daniel 10-42, Anthony Tuttle 7-31, Logan Nance 4-27, Alex Arredondo 3-17, Tayden Barnes 4-21, Ryan Barnettt 7-14, Joshua Splawn 4-13, Jayden Whiteside 2-10, Chance Jones 1-4, Michael Jones 1-1 Team 1-(-2), Darius Sanders 1-(-6).

Passing

Permian: Harper Terry 4-16-3—74, Zach Wheeler 1-3-1—(-2), Rodney Hall 0-2-0—0.

Tascosa: B.T. Daniel 1-1-0—29, Ryan Barnett 1-2-1—16.

Receiving

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 3-66, Cade Tschauner 2-6.

Tascosa: Major Everhart 1-29, Michael Ayalew 1-16.

Interceptions

Permian: Corey McCoy 1-0.

Tascosa: L’Travion Brown 1-60, Major Everhart 1-38, Darius Sanders 1-2, Kaden Thurman 1-0.

 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Friday, October 9, 2020 10:35 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Three touchdown returns doom Permian against Tascosa By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

CANYON Mistakes proved to be the downfall for the Permian football team against Amarillo Tascosa.

The Panthers threw four interceptions — two of them returned for touchdowns — and also allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown in a 40-18 loss to the Rebels Friday at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium.

“Number one, Tascosa is a very good football team that’s well coached,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “They just got after us tonight and we just weren’t ready to play. We made too many mistakes that snowballed on us and we weren’t able to refocus and get back to what we do.”

Neither team was able to convert on their first drives and punted.

Tascosa’s punt, however, pinned Permian inside the 10-yard line and the Rebels took advantage when Darius Sanders intercepted a Harper Terry pass out of the end zone and returned it two yards for a touchdown to open the scoring. Major Everhart added a run on the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

The Rebels’ triple-option offense took control in the second quarter, moving the ball down the field on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ate up nearly six minutes on the clock. The drive was capped off by a 9-yard run by Logan Nance. A failed extra point made it 14-0 Rebels with 5:47 left to go before halftime.

Tascosa added a second defensive score on the ensuing Permian drive when L’Travion Brown returned an interception 60 yards for a score. Brown added a 66-yard touchdown run in the second half to extend the Rebels lead.

“We were having good starts to games,” Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk said. “There’s some things that we need to get better at but there’s not a ton of negatives going to an open week with a quality win like this over a good opponent.”

When Permian was able to pass the ball, they found success late in the half when Terry connected with Shy Stephens-Deary for a 25-yard touchdown pass to get on the board.

Stephens-Deary caught a 31-yard touchdown pass in the second half and Terry connected with Cade Tschauner on a 9-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the third quarter.

The Panthers just made too many mistakes to overcome.

“I told our guys that this is a hard loss for us,” Ellison said. “But we learned a lot of lessons from this. You can’t let the emotions of the game affect you the way that it affected us tonight.”

B.T. Daniel added a 21-yard touchdown run on Tascosa’s opening drive of the second half and the Rebels delivere the a knockout punch with Everhart’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown following Stephens-Deary’s second touchdown catch of the game.

“The big thing for us tonight is that we were able to score in so many different ways,” Plunk said. “I think we’re fairly explosive in the special teams and we’re playing some really, really good defense right now and creating some opportunities to make plays.”

The Panthers open District 2-6A play next Friday against Midland Lee at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

Posted in , on Friday, October 9, 2020 10:35 pm.

