HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Three touchdown returns doom Permian against Tascosa

CANYON Mistakes proved to be the downfall for the Permian football team against Amarillo Tascosa.
The Panthers threw four interceptions — two of them returned for touchdowns — and also allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown in a 40-18 loss to the Rebels Friday at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium.
“Number one, Tascosa is a very good football team that’s well coached,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “They just got after us tonight and we just weren’t ready to play. We made too many mistakes that snowballed on us and we weren’t able to refocus and get back to what we do.”
Neither team was able to convert on their first drives and punted.
Tascosa’s punt, however, pinned Permian inside the 10-yard line and the Rebels took advantage when Darius Sanders intercepted a Harper Terry pass out of the end zone and returned it two yards for a touchdown to open the scoring. Major Everhart added a run on the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
The Rebels’ triple-option offense took control in the second quarter, moving the ball down the field on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ate up nearly six minutes on the clock. The drive was capped off by a 9-yard run by Logan Nance. A failed extra point made it 14-0 Rebels with 5:47 left to go before halftime.
Tascosa added a second defensive score on the ensuing Permian drive when L’Travion Brown returned an interception 60 yards for a score. Brown added a 66-yard touchdown run in the second half to extend the Rebels lead.
“We were having good starts to games,” Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk said. “There’s some things that we need to get better at but there’s not a ton of negatives going to an open week with a quality win like this over a good opponent.”
When Permian was able to pass the ball, they found success late in the half when Terry connected with Shy Stephens-Deary for a 25-yard touchdown pass to get on the board.
Stephens-Deary caught a 31-yard touchdown pass in the second half and Terry connected with Cade Tschauner on a 9-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the third quarter.
The Panthers just made too many mistakes to overcome.
“I told our guys that this is a hard loss for us,” Ellison said. “But we learned a lot of lessons from this. You can’t let the emotions of the game affect you the way that it affected us tonight.”
B.T. Daniel added a 21-yard touchdown run on Tascosa’s opening drive of the second half and the Rebels delivere the a knockout punch with Everhart’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown following Stephens-Deary’s second touchdown catch of the game.
“The big thing for us tonight is that we were able to score in so many different ways,” Plunk said. “I think we’re fairly explosive in the special teams and we’re playing some really, really good defense right now and creating some opportunities to make plays.”
The Panthers open District 2-6A play next Friday against Midland Lee at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.