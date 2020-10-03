HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Terry paces Permian in rout of Mesquite Horn

MESQUITE The Permian football team entered Friday’s matchup with Mesquite Horn looking to get off to a better start than it did a week ago against Abilene Cooper.
The Panthers did that and more as they dominated from start to finish for a 51-10 victory over the Jaguars at Hanby Stadium.
“I thought our team did a great job of staying focused and playing all the way through four quarters,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “There are some things that we need to clean up and some situations we need to get better at, especially in the first half.
“That said, our guys were on the bus for over five hours and they did a great job throughout the day of taking care of business.”
Harper Terry led the way for Permian, finishing with 270 total yards and five total touchdowns for the victorious Panthers (2-0).
Permian took control from the opening drive, marching down the field on a methodical seven-play, 69-yard series capped off by a 17-yard touchdown run from Terry to open things up.
After holding the Jaguars (1-1) to a punt, Terry got things done through the air as he connected with Shy Stephens-Deary on a 67-yard screen pass to jump out to a 14-0 lead with 5:39 left in the opening quarter.
It was a 180-degree reversal from the previous week against Cooper, where Permian found itself facing a two-touchdown deficit midway through the first quarter.
“I think taking control of the game early really helped us out mentally,” Terry said. “Seeing those big plays happen just got into our heads that we can do this. That helped us a whole lot.”
The Panthers defense also asserted itself early, forcing two punts on Horn’s first two possessions and making a key fourth-down stop after the Jaguars moved the ball into Permian territory.
Permian held Horn to just 173 yards of total offense for the game.
Permian took advantage quickly to start the second quarter as Terry connected with Terran Limuel on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 8:18 to go in the half. Limuel added a 40-yard touchdown reception two possessions later.
The only score that Mesquite Horn earned in the half was a 35-yard field goal by Antonio Mercado after a Charles Demmings interception that set the Jaguars up in Permian territory.
The Panthers closed the first half by taking advantage of a Horn fumble deep in its own territory. The Panthers scored three plays later on a 3-yard touchdown run by Tristan Johnson to take a 35-3 halftime lead.
“I think the biggest difference tonight was that Permian had more excitement and more energy from the get go,” Horn head coach Chris Hudler said. “They did a good job with their game plan and they gave us some different looks from what we’d seen on film and they imposed their will on us.
“Permian is a really good team and I told our guys that we have to get better and this game shows us what we need to work on.”
Terry added a 15-yard rushing score in the second half, followed by a 13-yard touchdown run by Lucas Salazar with 8:44 to go in the game. The Panthers also added a safety in the third quarter when Joaquin Gonzalez tackled Horn quarterback Trey McGill in the end zone on the Jaguars’ second possession of the half.
The Jaguars added a 19-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Garraway to Xavier Brown with 3:28 remaining for the only touchdown of the game for Horn.
