HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Stephens-Deary looks to continue record pace

There was little indication that Permian’s Shy Stephens-Deary was about to commence an assault on the program’s record book.
The senior wide receiver had been successful during the nondistrict portion of the schedule with four touchdown receptions through the first three games.
He added another in the District 2-6A opener against Midland Lee, a 70-yard catch that helped the Panthers earn a comeback victory against the rival Rebels.
That, it turned out, was just the warmup act.
Since being shut out of the end zone through the air against Abilene High on Oct. 23, Stephens-Deary has caught 10 passes for 425 yards and nine touchdowns in victories against Wollforth Frenship, Odessa High and Midland High.
His past eight catches have all finished in the end zone.
“Shy’s a playmaker,” Permian quarterback Harper Terry said. “He’s awesome to watch after he catches the football.”
Stephens-Deary now has 21 catches for 724 yards and 14 touchdowns, scoring at an incredible 67-percent clip.
Also incredible are the two former Permian stars that Stephens-Deary supplanted in the record book.
On Nov. 6, against the Bronchos, Stephens-Deary took all five receptions into the end zone, a new single-game record, eclipsing the mark set by Roy Williams in 1998 against El Paso Irvin.
Those five scores gave him 11 on the season, one shy of the regular-season mark shared by Williams and Lloyd Hill (1989).
A mark that didn’t survive the first half against Midland High last week.
The tying touchdown came early, on the Panthers’ first drive on the game, when Terry threw Stephens-Deary open into the back of the end zone even as Midland High’s Daniel Garcia tried to defend.
The record breaker came near the midway point of the second quarter when Stephens-Deary took a screen pass along the right sideline and then raced through the Bulldogs’ defenders for a 51-yard score.
“He’s a game changer,” Permian offensive coordinator Thad Fortune said. “When you are scoring as often as he is, that’s amazing.
“He forces defenses to know where he is all the time and creates matchup problems. I’m happy that he’s on our side.”
Stephens-Deary added another score against the Bulldogs to push the regular-season record to 14. The single-season mark, including playoffs, is 17, set by Williams in 1998.
The Panthers have at least two more games, beginning with their District 2-6A finale against San Angelo Central at 7 tonight in San Angelo.
A victory against the Bobcats would clinch a share of the district title.
After that, Permian (6-2 overall, 4-1 in district) will take the final week of the regular season off before heading into the playoffs.
Permian coach Jeff Ellison has happily watched Stephens-Deary climb the charts this season and knows that the accomplishments that everyone sees on Friday are a result of all the work put in from Monday through Thursday.
“Shy works very hard during the week,” Ellison said. “And I think that the relationship that he and Harper have right now, through all that work, really pays off.
“Shy is a great athlete and he’s really stepped up.”
