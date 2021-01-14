HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Seminole's Palmer steps down after two seasons

Ty Palmer has stepped down after two seasons as head football coach at Seminole.
Palmer, who was 12-11 overall with two playoff appearances, told KWES-TV he made the move in order to spend more time with his family and that he intends to remain with the program as an assistant.
A graduate of Tarleton State, Palmer was in his eighth year at Seminole and 12th in coaching. He served as Seminole’s offensive coordinator before being selected to succeed Kent Jackson in the spring of 2019.
The Indians won a Class 4A Division I bi-district title in Palmer’s first season and qualified for the 4A Division II playoffs in 2020, losing to Greenwood in the first round.
