HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian's Garrett makes smooth transition back to defense

Less than four minutes into the 2020 season, Permian was reeling.
Facing Abilene Cooper in the season opener, the Panthers watched the visiting Cougars score on back-to-back touchdown passes of 62 and 84 yards to open a two-score lead with 8:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Permian answered with a touchdown on its next drive, but when the Cooper quarterback Aidan Thompson guided the offense onto the field for its third possession of the game, the Panthers need a spark defensively to make sure things didn’t quickly spiral out of control.
Senior linebacker Amarion Garrett was more than happy to provide it.
Just 17 seconds after teammate Tristan Johnson cut the Cougars’ lead in half, Garrett erased it by stepping in front of a Thompson pass and returning it 27 yards for a touchdown.
Teammate Bryce Woody later returned an interception 31 yards for another touchdown and Garrett capped a run of 34 unanswered points by the Panthers with a 60-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown with 3:55 remaining in the first half.
“When we were down 14-0, I started having flashbacks to last season,” said Garrett, referencing the Panthers’ 0-3 start to the 2019 season after losses to DeSoto, El Paso Franklin and Southlake Carroll.
“I knew that someone had to step up and be a playmaker, so that’s what I did. And it also made other playmakers on the team start to make plays.”
The two touchdowns is one shy of the number of times Garrett found the end zone in 2019 as a wide receiver, rushing for one score and catching two touchdown passes.
Earlier this year, however, as Permian was working through its offseason program, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, Panthers defensive coordinator Vance Washington had a conversation with head coach Jeff Ellison about Garrett, who had played linebacker as a freshman and sophomore.
“I told Coach Ellison that (Garrett) is probably the most physical kid we’ve got as far as going and striking somebody and athletically,” Washington said. “So we got him.
“It was a big deal for us because he’s been really good. He’s so long and fast and he really bought in moving from offense to defense.”
It wasn’t hard to convince Garrett to make the switch back to the defensive side of the football — he wants to be on the field every Friday night.
Last season, 18 different players ran the ball and nine receivers caught at least one pass for the Panthers.
So, with the number of skilled players Permian has on the offensive side of the football, Garrett understood that his best chance to be on the field for every play and make an impact was to move back to where he started.
An immediate impact, as it turns out.
“I try to bring energy,” he said. “I thought we played a better game last week (against Mesquite Horn) and we’re just trying to get better each week; to focus on that week’s game and what we need to do.
“I’m happy with the switch. It wasn’t that tough because I had played outside linebacker before so it didn’t take too much time to get comfortable. I’m having fun.”
Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.