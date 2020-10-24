  • October 24, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian stumbles on road against Abilene High

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian stumbles on road against Abilene High

ABILENE HIGH 27, PERMIAN 25

Permian............... 6    19       0       0     —      25

Abilene High.......... 7    14       3       3     —      27

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 72 run (kick failed), 7:11. Drive: 1 play, 72 yards, 0:14.

Abilene High: Abel Ramirez 2 run (Anthony Ramirez kick), 1:43. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 5:21. Key play: Abel Ramirez convered a 4th down and 1 from the Permian 17 yard line to keep the drive alive.

Second Quarter

Abilene High: Jeshari Houston 75 pass from Abel Ramirez (Anthony Ramirez kick), 11:46. Drive: 2 plays, 74 yards, 0:15.

Permian: Tristan Johnson 4 run (run failed), 7:31. Drive: 9 plays, 43 yards, 3:56. Key plays: Permian converted two separate third down plasy to keep the drive alive.

Permian: Harper Terry 1 run (Hayden Kidd kick), 1:51. Drive: 8 plays, 43 yards, 3:27. Key play: Abilene High was called for pass interference on a pass intended for Shy Stephens-Deary that put the Panthers in the red zone.

Abilene High: Nate Seballos 26 pass from Abel Ramirez (Anthony Ramirez kick), 0:28. Drive: 7 plays, 62 yards, 1:18. Key play: Abel Ramirez completed a 16-yard pass to Kendrick Johnson on 3rd and 10 to move the ball into Permian territory and keep the drive alive.

Permian: Cade Tschauner 19 pass from Rodney Hall (kick failed), 0:04. Drive: 2 plays, 52 yards, 0:20. Key play: Harper Terry connected with Tschaunder for a 34-yard pass to set up the scoring play late in the half.

Third Quarter

Abilene High: FG 20 Anthony Ramirez, 5:24. Drive: 6 plays, 51 yards, 2:12. Key play: Abel Ramirez connected with Phonzo Dotson on a 43-yard pass to the Permian 8-yard line put the Eagles in scoring position.  

Fourth Quarter

Abilene High: FG 31 Anthony Ramirez, 8:25. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 4:50. Key play: Abel Ramirez completed a 25-yard pass to Nate Seballos for the longest play of the drive and to move the ball into Permian territory.  

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                    Permian                  Abilene

First Downs.................. 16                               21

Total Yards................. 345                            389

Rushes-Yards.......... 37-259                       35-93

Passing....................... 86                            296

Comp-Att-Int........... 6-12-1                  20-29-0

Fumbles-Lost............... 3-1                             3-1

Punts-Avg............... 4-29.8                     2-39.5

Penalties-Yards........... 7-68                          4-45

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 2-80, Harper Terry 12-78, Isaac Castillo 8-39, Tristan Johnson 6-21, Lucas Salazar 3-15, Rodney Hall 2-15, Terran Limuel 3-9, Johnny Martinez 1-2.

Abilene High: Phonzo Dotson 14-49, Abel Ramirez 9-31, Da’King Thomas 7-15, Luke Castaneda 1-2, Team 2-(-4).

Passing

Permian: Harper Terry 5-10-0—67, Rodney Hall 1-2-1—19.

Abilene High: Abel Ramirez 20-29-0—289.

Receiving

Permian: Cade Tschauner 5-72, Shy Stephens-Deary 1-14.

Abilene High: Jeshari Houston 7-118, Nate Seballos 5-68, Frederick Johnson 6-50, Phonzo Dotson 1-43, Anthony Ramirez 1-10.

 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Friday, October 23, 2020 11:37 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian stumbles on road against Abilene High By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

ABILENE The Permian football team didn’t have the ball as much as it was accustomed to and things did not come easy.

In the end, the Panthers were unable to overcome the time discrepancy.

Abilene High defensive back Noah Hatcher intercepted a pass with 2:26 remaining in the game when Permian was driving for a potential game-winning score as the Panthers fell 27-25 to Abilene High Friday in District 2-6A play at Shotwell Stadium.

The Panthers (3-2 overall, 1-1 District 2-6A) had multiple chances to hold on to the lead over the Eagles. A pair of fourth-quarter turnovers proved costly as Permian fumbled in its own territory with a chance to win the game.

“Like I said going into the week, I knew Abilene High was a good football team and they did a good job,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “We got to do a better job. That’s all there is to it.”

When the Panthers did have the ball, they made the most of their chances early.

It didn’t take long for Permian to get on the board as Shy Stephens-Deary scored on a 72-yard run on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage.

The issue for Permian all night was getting the ball from Abilene High (1-3, 1-1).

Permian ran just four offensive plays in the opening quarter as the Eagles controlled the ball for the vast majority of the period.

Abel Ramirez got the Eagles on the board on their second possession, running it in from 2 yards out. The Eagles also got a pair of big plays to begin the second quarter as Ramirez connected with Jeshari Houston for a 75-yard catch and run for another score.

Ramirez finished 20 of 29 for 296 yards passing while Houston finished with 118 yards receiving on seven catches.

Permian responded with a pair of touchdowns on consecutive drives on a 4-yard run by Tristan Johnson and a 1-yard run by Harper Terry. The Panthers even got a trick play for a score late in the half as Rodney Hall connected with Cade Tschauner on a 19-yard touchdown pass right before halftime.

Tschauner finished as the leading receiver with 72 yards on five catches and the touchdown catch.

Abilene High had a response for everything Permian threw at it, however, as Ramirez connected with Nate Seballos for a 26-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left before halftime.

From there, it was all about the defensive effort from the Eagles as they shut out Permian in the second half and Anthony Ramirez kicked a pair of field goals that proved to be the difference.

“I’m ecstatic about our defense,” Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen said. Fullen was in his first home game back on the sideline after battling colon cancer in the offseason.

“I felt good that we would play well. We typically play well against that type of offense. Just to play this way and do your job over and over and over just shows how disciplined our defense is.”

The game-winning 31-yard kick came with 8:25 left in the game and the two turnovers forced in the final quarter proved to be enough.

Posted in , on Friday, October 23, 2020 11:37 pm.

