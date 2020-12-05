HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian sets bi-district playoff

The Permian football team will host El Paso Franklin in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff, the Ector County ISD athletic department announced Saturday.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Tickets for parents of game participants and current season-ticketholders will go on sale at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Ratliff ticket office. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.